BBC One confirmed its Christmas 2020 schedule yesterday (Tuesday December 1) and they were immediately slammed by viewers.

Some called it an “absolute joke” while others called it the “worst”.

So what’s on over Christmas 2020 on BBC One?

What’s on the BBC Christmas 2020 schedule?

There’s a healthy mix of festive special game shows, dramas and comedy across Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On Boxing Day, BBC One will broadcast new drama Worzil Gummidge: Saucy Nancy as well as Would I Lie To You Christmas Special, The Wall Versus Celebrities and brand new Miranda’s Games With Showbiz Names.

There’s also a repeat of Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas Special from last year.

Christmas Day, meanwhile, boasts a Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, which looks back at the last 16 years of festive spectaculars.

A celebrity edition of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Blankety Blank with Bradley Walsh and an all-new Yuletide episode of Call The Midwife come later.

Mrs Brown’s Boys rounds off the Christmas Day primetime telly treats.

Call The Midwife is back on BBC One this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

On Boxing Day, a Christmas special of The Repair Shop, a celebrity edition of The Great British Sewing Bee and war movie Dunkirk take centre stage.

EastEnders runs over all three days.

Despite the mixture of ratings hits, movies and new drama, viewers were not impressed with the fare on offer.

Michael McIntyre’s new show The Wheel is on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to BBC Christmas 2020?

Viewers took to Twitter to express their outrage.

One said: “Dunkirk is just what the nation needs to cheer us all up on Christmas Day after a horrible year. Well done.”

“Some absolutely shocking choices on here, same output as the last five years or so, the BBC has a massive back catalogue of comedy such as Only Fools and Horses and even the shown only once classic of Bernard and the Genie.

“Show these instead of that Mrs Brown’s [bleep]!” another shouted.

The BBC used to be the channel to watch at Christmas.

Finally, a third wrote: “What an absolute joke. The BBC used to be the channel to watch at Christmas.

“Not anymore. Why on earth do we have to pay an extortionate license fee for this pile of rubbish? I could think of better programming in my sleep scrap the license fee.”

Miranda Hart’s new game show is on Christmas Eve (Credit: BBC)

What was on last year?

Last year on BBC One on Christmas Day, there was a brand new Strictly Come Dancing special, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Call The Midwife.

There was also the brand new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

So not too different to this year.

The Daily Mail claims that a “third” of the schedules feature game shows and repeats.

But, as one viewer said: “There’s been a pandemic on, no one has been making content. Literally no one.”

