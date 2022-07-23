BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood reveals she ruined fiancé’s proposal

Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has revealed she accidentally ruined her fiancé’s proposal.

The star, who recently got engaged, told viewers of The One Show how she ruined that special moment when her husband-to-be got down on one knee.

Read more: Carol Kirkwood’s X-rated photo scam with troll who claimed to have ‘explicit’ pictures of weathergirl

Carol Kirkwood told viewers on BBC’s The One Show about how she ruined her proposal. (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood ruined the special moment

Speaking to hosts Ronan Keating and Alex Scott, the BBC Breakfast presenter told how her partner Steve proposed. She said: “He took me by surprise! We went for a picnic down by the river and we were just sitting there and you could see he was fumbling a bit.

“And I thought, ‘What’s the matter with you?’

“And the next thing, he’s on his knee and he had the ring and he proposed!”

The next thing, he’s on his knee and he had the ring and he proposed!

However, it didn’t all go to plan. Carol left viewers shocked when she added: “I thought he was joking. I ruined it. I said, ‘Oh, you’re having a laugh!’ And he said, ‘No, seriously, I’ve got the ring!'”

All ended well though with Carol giving poor Steve her answer: “And then I said, ‘Well yes! Of course, I’ll marry you.’ He was delighted.”

Carol Kirkwood and Vicky Pattison showed off their engagement rings on The One Show. (Credit: BBC)

Read more: BBC Breakfast slammed for ‘hysterical’ heatwave coverage

Carol’s heatwave reporting came under fire

This week, amidst soaring temperatures and the heatwave that hit the UK, Carol alongside the rest of the BBC Breakfast team faced harsh criticism. The team were called out for being ‘hysterical’ in their reporting of the unusually hot weather.

During the show on Monday 18 July, weather presenter Carol issued viewers with advice on how to handle the heat. Elsewhere, Jon Kay kept viewers up to date on the red extreme heat warning that was in place across much of England.

However, some viewers thought that Breakfast was overreacting and accused them of “sensationalising” the hot weather.

So what do you think? Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.