BBC Breakfast viewers wonder where Sally Nugent is as Nina Warhurst replaces her

Sally took over from Louise Minchin as permanent host last November

By Robert Leigh

BBC Breakfast viewers puzzled over the whereabouts of presenter Sally Nugent as Nina Warhurst joined Dan Walker today.

Business report regular Nina delighted fans with her appearance on Monday’s (January 10) episode of the BBC series.

But others pondered on social media why host Sally wasn’t on the sofa with Dan – with one person joking she may have defected to Good Morning Britain.

Nina Warhurst joined Dan Walker on the red sofa - but where is Sally Nugent?
Nina Warhurst joined Dan Walker on the red sofa – but where is Sally Nugent? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Nice to be back on the sofa’

Dan shared a snap on Twitter and Instagram part way through the show, welcoming Nina to the red sofa.

However, he made no mention of where Sally – who took over as permanent co-host from Louise Minchin late in 2021 – might be.

Dan captioned his pic: “Good morning. It’s a busy old show on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Nice to be back on the sofa with @NinaWarhurst.”

Dan’s appearance on the show was his first after taking some time off.

Following speculative reports he clarified to fans on social media last week: “Just so you know… I haven’t left #BBCBreakfast. I haven’t ‘taken some time out after Strictly’. And there hasn’t been a ‘major presenter shake-up’. I’m just not in this week.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

BBC Breakfast fans ask: ‘Where’s Sally Nugent?’

Despite Dan clarifying his own status with tongue firmly in cheek, he was also asked similar questions about Sally earlier today.

“What have you done with Sally?” one Twitter user enquired.

Someone else on Instagram asked: “Is it Sally’s turn for time off?”

BBC Breakfast did not feature Sally Nugent today
BBC Breakfast did not feature Sally Nugent today (Credit: BBC)

And someone else chuckled about the possibility of journalist Sally transferring to ITV.

“No way,” they tweeted.

Has Sally left? What’s going on?

“Has Sally left? What’s going on? Surely she’s not off to the other side already.”

However, another Twitter user responded strongly to that remark, making it clear they’re not a fan.

“I hope she’s gone. I can’t watch #BBCBreakfast when @sallynugent is on. She’s a terrible presenter,” they huffed.

Despite Sally’s absence, some viewers were still pleased to see Nina on their TV screens.

One person hailed her: “Nina is my favourite! A very natural presenter!”

ED! has contacted a representative for BBC Breakfast for comment.

BBC Breakfast airs every day on BBC One from 6am.

