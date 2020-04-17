BBC Breakfast viewers spot embarrassing blunder as Charlie Stayt chats with WWII veteran Tom Moore

Fans of BBC Breakfast spotted a blunder on today's show as presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty discussed Captain Tom Moore and his incredible fundraising efforts

Second World War veteran Tom, 99, has raised millions for NHS Charities Together by doing laps of his garden.

Amid an outpouring of deserved praise from a raft of famous faces, including F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and boxing champ Anthony Joshua, many are calling for Captain Tom to be knighted.

Charlie Stayt accidentally called Captain Tom Moore 'Sir Tom' (Credit: BBC)

And during this morning's (Friday, April 17) episode of BBC Breakfast, host Charlie Stayt echoed what everyone else was thinking by already referring to the veteran as Sir Tom.

A Freudian slip?

Charlie made the slip up, apparently without realising, as he chatted with Naga.

She said: "So unsurprisingly, I've never seen my social media feed so full of love, and it was all for Captain Tom Moore. The messages that have been flooding in from all over the world, as you can imagine."

Charlie replied, as he introduced a message from the PM's fiancee, Carrie Symonds: "The important thing here is... and Sir Tom said over and over again, didn't he... about the number of people saying, 'I'll give something'."

Charlie Stayt was discussing Captain Tom's incredible fundraising efforts (Credit: BBC)

Viewers spotted the blunder, with one writing: "Charlie Stayt on #BBCBreakfast just called Captain Tom Moore, Sir Tom Moore accidentally and didn't realise his mistake. A nice Freudian slip there, saying exactly what the whole country is thinking."

Another Twitter user, referring to a blunder Charlie made in 2014, said: "Better slip than when he said Prince William left the IRA!"

A nice Freudian slip there.

A third wrote: "Freudian slip by Charlie....Sir Tom... nice 😉....let’s put it in people’s heads #BBCBreakfast."

Captain Moore originally set himself a target of completing 100 25m lengths of his family's garden, at their home in Bedfordshire. It was to mark his 100th birthday, on April 30.

But after reaching that goal on Thursday, he vowed to carry on and continue raising money as long as people keep donating money.

Half a million call for knighthood

Now, Brits have launched a petition calling for him to be knighted on Change.org. And the campaign has attracted well over half a million signatures.

Since then, Downing Street has promised Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "recognise" Tom and his "heroic efforts".

Guess what....I’m still going to keep walking. Do you want to join me virtually? #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 16, 2020

Writing on Change.org, a spokesperson for No.10 said: "Tom has captured the heart of the nation with his heroic efforts and raised an incredible amount of money for hard working NHS staff.

"He has embodied the spirit of the whole country in doing their bit for the battle against coronavirus.

"From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion. The PM will certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom for his heroic efforts."

