BBC Breakfast viewers are divided over Louise Minchin’s replacement Sally Nugent.

The former host waved goodbye to the programme earlier this month, after 20 years on the red sofa.

However, some viewers are far from impressed with Louise’s replacement.

Sally Nugent has replaced Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC One)

Sally Nugent hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Dan Walker

Following Louise’s departure, Sally has stepped in as host.

The 50-year-old journalist has appeared on the sofa alongside Dan Walker.

But it appears that viewers are missing Louise.

Not feeling the relationship between Dan Walker and Sally Nugent

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “Early days but not feeling the on air relationship between Dan Walker and Sally Nugent.”

Another added: “@BBCBreakfast please BBC. Can you please be sensible in your choice of replacing Louise. Why not Nina? Certainly cannot afford a non credible lightweight, like Sally Nugent.

“As Dan is not that strong, if he is staying, you need a strong credible presenter to support him!”

A third wrote: “#BBCBreakfast is like watching children’s TV.”

In addition, a fourth said: “@BBCBreakfast sorry @sallynugent is a poor replacement for Louise Minchin. She can’t ask a question without reading from a script. A lot to learn Sally.”

However, one disagreed: “@BBCBreakfast loving that Sally has taken over from Louise. Big shoes to fill, but she is doing an amazing job.”

Louise Minchin’s emotional departure

Meanwhile, Louise made an emotional exit from the show this month.

During her final show, she received a cake from colleagues in the plaza of Salford Media City in Manchester.

She was also joined by her family and friends.

Louise waved goodbye to BBC Breakfast earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following the show, Dan paid a touching tribute to his “wonderful” co-star.

Alongside a selection of photos, he penned: “After 5-and-a-half years sharing a sofa with this wonderful woman (who has done it for 20 years)… tomorrow is @louiseminchin’s last day on #BBCBreakfast [cry-emoji].

“I hope you can join us to say goodbye.”

Colleagues and stars, like Bill Turnbull and Stephen Graham, also paid tribute via video.

