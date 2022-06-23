BBC Breakfast viewers all make the same complaint about today’s show

BBC Breakfast viewers all made the same complaint today about coverage on the show.

Viewers quickly tired of Glastonbury Festival being discussed on the show. Many took to Twitter to complain.

BBC Breakfast reported on Glastonbury today (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Breakfast today?

Glastonbury was a topic of discussion on BBC Breakfast again today.

Entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson was out in Somerset, reporting live from the festival site.

The festival wasn’t on last year, or in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Read more: Naga Munchetty makes shock admission about her behaviour: ‘I am trying to control my temper

Standing in front of thousands of tents, Colin said: “As you look out, there are just thousands and thousands and thousands of tents.”

Meanwhile, he said that this is reportedly the busiest Glastonbury has been on a Wednesday.

One of the reasons for this was that people wanted to avoid rail strikes, which weren’t on yesterday.

A glimpse at just how busy the festival is this year (Credit: BBC)

Glastonbury 2022

However, some viewers were less than impressed with Breakfast’s reporting on Glastonbury.

A number of viewers took to Twitter to complain about Breakfast bringing Glastonbury up again – something they did yesterday too.

“Glastonbury being mentioned at every opportunity,” one viewer tweeted.

In addition, another wrote: “@BBCBreakfast @BBCNews why is Glastonbury news? Surely there is something more important to talk about this morning?”

After that, a third said: “#BBCBreakfast determined to make out that Glastonbury has been badly affected by the strike. It hasn’t.”

Another asked: “Why are @BBCBreakfast dedicating 5+ minutes to someone going to Glastonbury?”

Naga made a confession the other day (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty’s shock confession

Viewers’ criticism of Breakfast’s Glastonbury coverage comes just days after Naga Munchetty made a shock confession on the show.

The 47-year-old revealed on Tuesday’s show (June 21) that she had had a “very bad temper tantrum” on Monday (June 20).

Naga then explained that her tantrum had come during a game of golf.

Read more: As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future

“I am trying to control my temper. I had a very bad temper tantrum yesterday,” she said.

“I’ll tell you about this game I played yesterday, I played terribly,” she continued. “I had a horrendous temper tantrum, twice.”

However, Naga’s mood improved when she scored a birdie, something she was “buzzing” about.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.