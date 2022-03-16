BBC Breakfast today: Sally Nugent distracts viewers with appearance

BBC Breakfast viewers were left distracted by co-host Sally Nugent’s appearance on the show today.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss the 50-year-old’s look on this morning’s show.

Sally Nugent distracts BBC Breakfast viewers

The star’s outfit had tongues wagging during today’s show, which she hosted alongside Dan Walker.

Sally was wearing a cream-coloured dress on the show today.

However, some viewers were unimpressed, with one comparing her dress to a “bathrobe”.

Divided viewers took to Twitter to discuss the long-standing presenter’s outfit.

Sally’s dress was mocked by some viewers (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC Breakfast viewers say about Sally’s dress?

Some viewers didn’t like Sally’s dress, with some even going so far as to say she was dressed “inappropriately”.

“Sally Nugent we don’t need to see your legs, you are dressed inappropriately!!!!!!” one viewer ranted.

“How come Sally Nugent gets to present #BBCbreakfast in her bathrobe and Dan Walker has to put on a suit?” another grumbled.

“Morning are you partying after the programme?” a third asked Sally. “Certainly dressed for it.”

“Sally Nugent really has stepped it up recently interesting dress this morning!” another wrote.

However, some were big fans of Sally’s dress.

“Look stunning Sally. Lovely outfit,” one said. “Morning Sally you are looking gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Coveting your amazing wardrobe @sallynugent,” a third tweeted.

Dan’s look drew attention last week too (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker’s appearance criticised

Sally isn’t the only BBC Breakfast host to have their appearance criticised by viewers recently.

Just last week, Dan Walker, Sally’s co-host, had viewers questioning his appearance on the show.

Some viewers of the show became convinced that Dan, 44, was wearing tights, rather than trousers while presenting the show.

“Is @mrdanwalker wearing jeggings this morning on @BBCBreakfast?” one viewer asked.”Is Dan Walker wearing tights?” another wrote.

The comments didn’t go unnoticed by Dan, who was quick to clear up any confusion.

“No he isn’t #RegulationTrousers,” he tweeted.

