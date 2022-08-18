BBC Breakfast viewers all saying the same thing about today’s presenters

Fans of BBC Breakfast have heaped praise on today’s presenting duo.

Regular host Charlie Stayt was joined by Nina Warhurst who was stepping in for Naga Munchetty.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to ask the BBC to keep Charlie and Nina as presenters for good!

Fans loved today’s presenting duo on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC Breakfast/Twitter)

BBC Breakfast today

One wrote: “So refreshing having a dynamic, friendly & warm pair presenters together on the sofa #BBCBreakfast @BBCBreakfast Charlie Stayt and @NinaWarhurst. No need to switch away on Thursdays!”

Another added: “@NinaWarhurst & Charlie, good pairing!! @BBCBreakfast please keep!”

And third said: “Charlie and Nina have way better chemistry than Charlie and Naga.”

Elsewhere, some viewers were disbelief that the breakfast show was unable to spell the word ‘receive’ on a caption about A level results day.

Whoever was in charge of captioning didn’t follow the age-old rule, ‘i before e, except after c’ and spelled it ‘recieve’.

One viewer who spotted the gaffe wrote: “Looks like you may need to send someone back to school to learn it’s ‘ i before e except after c’ – Embarrassing.”

Another pointed out the mistake, tweeting: “#BBCBreakfast on about results day. Can’t even spell receive correctly.”

Nina Warhurst on BBC

Nina has been a presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2018.

In October 2020 she was appointed as the show’s main business presenter following Steph McGovern‘s departure.

Last week, regular host Naga left viewers puzzled by one particular outfit.

On Friday’s (13 August) show, the host wore a smart looking orange-hued shirt dress with a white button panel.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

But fans took to Twitter to say the dress made her look more like a waitress than a news anchor.

One viewer directly addressed the BBC One show, asking: “#bbcbreakfast Why is Naga dressed like a waitress from a 1950’s American Diner?”

Another said: “Looks like they’ve pulled a waitress out of Naga’s Diner this morning to present #BBCBreakfast.”

And a third wrote: “Munchetty looking like a waitress in a diner.”

