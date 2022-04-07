BBC Breakfast viewers were left thrilled today (April 7), as Rachel Burden replaced regular host Naga Munchetty.

The presenter failed to appear on the red sofa on Thursday alongside co-anchor Charlie Stayt.

But to viewers’ delight, Rachel graced the BBC One programme to deliver today’s top stories.

Rachel Burden replaced Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC One)

BBC Breakfast today: Naga Munchetty replaced by Rachel Burden

As well as being a presenter on BBC Radio 5, Rachel is a regular face on the morning show.

And she certainly impressed viewers with her appearance today.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Hooray it’s Rachel and not Naga #BBCBreakfast.”

Another added: “#BBCBreakfast hugely improved this morning by the absence of the two CBeebies presenters Dan and Sally, and Naga. Proper journalist Rachel asking proper questions.”

A third wrote: “@rachelburden looking great on the red sofa today, outfit fantastic! THANK YOU for brightening up the day.”

A fourth shared: “@rachelburden lovely to see you this morning.”

Naga was missing from today’s BBC Breakfast line-up (Credit: BBC)

In addition, a fifth commented: “@rachelburden morning nice to see you back on the sofa this morning. Nice dress.”

A sixth posted: “Nice start to my Thursday with @rachelburden on the @BBCBreakfast sofa #happythursday.”

However, some concerned viewers questioned Naga over her absence.

Proper journalist Rachel asking proper questions.

Tweeting the host, one said: “@TVNaga01 Hi Naga hope you are well and just wondering when you are back on Breakfast?”

Another asked: “Where’s @TVNaga01?”

Meanwhile, it comes after Naga recently hit back at a troll who commented on her weight.

BBC host Naga hits back at troll

The rude Twitter user decided to pipe up following a tweet Naga made on Sunday evening (April 3).

In response to an article about crisp sandwiches, Naga said: “I always add ‘ready salted’ crisps to my sandwiches (no other flavour works for me), but never go for a solo crisp sandwich. Each to their own I say.”

Tweeting the star, the troll responded: “You look well Naga, but, you’ve gained a few pounds recently. Don’t let it progress.”

The nasty comment didn’t go unnoticed by Naga.

She fired back: “Thank goodness for people like Paul.”

Thankfully, plenty of fans also jumped to her defence.

