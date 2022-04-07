BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty was missing from the show today
TV

BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty replaced today as viewers delighted

Naga was missing from the red sofa

By Rebecca Calderwood

BBC Breakfast viewers were left thrilled today (April 7), as Rachel Burden replaced regular host Naga Munchetty.

The presenter failed to appear on the red sofa on Thursday alongside co-anchor Charlie Stayt.

But to viewers’ delight, Rachel graced the BBC One programme to deliver today’s top stories.

BBC Breakfast hosts Rachel Burden and Charlie hosting the show today
Rachel Burden replaced Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC One)

BBC Breakfast today: Naga Munchetty replaced by Rachel Burden

As well as being a presenter on BBC Radio 5, Rachel is a regular face on the morning show.

And she certainly impressed viewers with her appearance today.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Hooray it’s Rachel and not Naga #BBCBreakfast.”

Read more: Naga Munchetty challenges troll for rude comment about her weight

Another added: “#BBCBreakfast hugely improved this morning by the absence of the two CBeebies presenters Dan and Sally, and Naga. Proper journalist Rachel asking proper questions.”

A third wrote: “@rachelburden looking great on the red sofa today, outfit fantastic! THANK YOU for brightening up the day.”

A fourth shared: “@rachelburden lovely to see you this morning.”

Naga Munchetty
Naga was missing from today’s BBC Breakfast line-up (Credit: BBC)

In addition, a fifth commented: “@rachelburden morning nice to see you back on the sofa this morning. Nice dress.”

A sixth posted: “Nice start to my Thursday with @rachelburden on the @BBCBreakfast sofa #happythursday.”

However, some concerned viewers questioned Naga over her absence.

Proper journalist Rachel asking proper questions.

Tweeting the host, one said: “@TVNaga01 Hi Naga hope you are well and just wondering when you are back on Breakfast?”

Another asked: “Where’s @TVNaga01?”

Meanwhile, it comes after Naga recently hit back at a troll who commented on her weight.

BBC host Naga hits back at troll

The rude Twitter user decided to pipe up following a tweet Naga made on Sunday evening (April 3).

In response to an article about crisp sandwiches, Naga said: “I always add ‘ready salted’ crisps to my sandwiches (no other flavour works for me), but never go for a solo crisp sandwich. Each to their own I say.”

Tweeting the star, the troll responded: “You look well Naga, but, you’ve gained a few pounds recently. Don’t let it progress.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty fires back at troll’s ‘childish’ remark

The nasty comment didn’t go unnoticed by Naga.

She fired back: “Thank goodness for people like Paul.”

Thankfully, plenty of fans also jumped to her defence.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway on GMB alongside her husband, Derek Draper
Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek Draper
Coronation Street characters Faye and Craig both look shocked
Coronation Street spoilers: More baby heartbreak for Faye
Laura Hamilton wearing. white top and with her husband and son
Laura Hamilton endures fresh heartache following split from husband of 10 years
Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace on DNA Journey
DNA Journey stars Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace’s relationship has viewers saying same thing
Josie Gibson and Phillip Schofield smiling
Josie Gibson reveals ‘other side’ to Phillip Schofield viewers don’t usually see
Jade Goody smiling with her son Bobby wearing a hat
Jade Goody’s eldest son Bobby’s heartbreaking confession about missing his mum