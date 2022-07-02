BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty stunned viewers with her appearance today.

Naga hosted Saturday morning’s show with Charlie Stayt.

However, it was Naga’s dress which caught the attention of many viewers watching as they begged to know where it was from.

Naga’s dress sparked many questions from viewers (Credit: BBC)

Naga on BBC Breakfast

The Breakfast presenter was wearing a green dress with stripes in different colours.

Viewers loved the dress choice and tweeted Naga to ask where it was from.

One said: “@TVNaga01 where is this lovely green dress from please?”

Many viewers wanted to know where Naga’s dress was from (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, another wrote: “@TVNaga01 morning Naga, do you mind if I ask where your fabulous dress is from that you’re wearing today on @BBCBreakfast?

“It looks great by the way.”

“@TVNaga01 hi Naga. My wife loves your dress this morning can you tell me where you got it please,” a third tweeted.

In addition, a fourth gushed: “My wife loves your dress this morning @TVNaga01 where did you get it please? #BBCBreakfast.”

Naga wowed in her green dress (Credit: BBC)

Naga often divides viewers with her outfits for the show.

However, she isn’t shy when it comes to confronting some trolls who criticise her appearance.

Earlier this year, she hit back at a Twitter user who made a remark about her weight.

Naga had tweeted a response to an article about crisp sandwiches.

At the time, she wrote: “I always add ‘ready salted’ crisps to my sandwiches (no other flavour works for me), but never go for a solo crisp sandwich. Each to their own I say.”

However, the troll replied: “You look well Naga, but, you’ve gained a few pounds recently. Don’t let it progress…”

After that, Naga was quick to shut down the cruel comment as she hit back: “Thank goodness for people like Paul.”

She received much praise for her comeback with many of her fans telling her she looks “fantastic”.

