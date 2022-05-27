BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty came under fire today for her ‘rude’ behaviour towards a guest.

Naga divided viewers following her interview with Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, this morning (May 27).

Naga interviewed Rishi Sunak on today’s show (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC Breakfast today?

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Naga and her co-host, Charlie Stayt, welcome Mr. Sunak onto the show.

Naga and Charlie spoke to Mr. Sunak about the cost of living crisis.

It was announced this week that UK households will get a grant that will reduce energy bills by £400. This was also discussed during the interview.

During the interview, there were various points where Naga interrupted Mr. Sunak and asked him difficult questions.

One particular moment came during the discussion of the £400 energy bill discount.

Mr. Sunak was grilled on today’s show (Credit: BBC)

Rishi Sunak on BBC Breakfast

At one point during the interview, Naga read out some of the viewers’ questions.

One from ‘Patricia’ read: “I’m grateful for the cash from the Chancellor but know there is no way they would have made these concessions if ‘the Boris [Johnson]’ wasn’t in so much trouble.”

Mr. Sunak responded, saying that they [the government] had always stood ready to lend further support to those struggling the most. However, they could only do so when they knew what the new energy bills would be.

As Mr. Sunak spoke, Naga attempted to interrupt numerous times before she got her opportunity to speak.

“So it has nothing to do with the fact that it’s a day after the Sue Gray report was released?” Naga asked.

“No, categorically not,” Mr. Sunak responded.

Shortly after, Naga tried interrupting Mr. Sunak again and he asked if he could answer the question because it’s “important”.

At the end of the interview, Naga was accused of cutting off the interview abruptly.

Viewers slammed Naga (Credit: BBC)

Naga on BBC Breakfast

Some viewers took to Twitter after the interview to slam Naga for her behaviour. Some believed that the 47-year-old had been “rude” to Mr. Sunak.

“Naga was very rude to Rishi Sunak at the end of that interview, cutting him off quickly. She can’t claim it was due to lack of time because there was a long pause back in the studio, followed by a rambling piece by Charlie,” one viewer said.

“No manners or respect,” another tweeted in reply.

“Not the nicest of interviewers. Hope she isn’t like that at home!” a third said.

“Naga is rude to every Conservative,” another viewer wrote.

However, not everyone was against Naga today.

“Naga grills Sunak brilliantly over the pathetic attempt to deflect from #Partygate and everyone goes on about her being rude. All hope is lost for middle England. Keep up the good work Naga!” one viewer tweeted.

Another added: “Naga did an excellent interview. I wouldn’t trust Sunak further than I can see him but he is more intelligent than the rest of the cabinet. Brilliant questioning.”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

