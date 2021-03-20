bbc breakfast today
BBC Breakfast today: Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt replaced by Jon Kay and Rachel Burden

The regular Saturday morning presenters weren't on screen today

By Nancy Brown

BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were today (March 20) replaced by hosts Jon Kay and Rachel Burden.

Naga and Charlie usually present BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

However, the pair were absent from our screens today.

bbc breakfast presenters
Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were replaced by Jon Kay and Rachel Burden today (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to the new BBC Breakfast presenters?

Viewers seemed to love seeing Rachel and Jon on their screens.

Commenting on a post Rachel shared on Twitter, one fan said: “Glad you are both on this morning.”

Another added: “Great to see you on BBC Breakfast this morning.”

A third said: “Perfect team to kick off Saturday morning.”

What happened on BBC Breakfast this week?

Earlier this week, Naga and Charlie caused controversy after an interview with Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

At the end of the interview, Charlie made a joke about the size of Jenrick’s Union Jack flag.

Where are @TVNaga01 and Charlie Stayt today? Are they on the #bbcbreakfast naughty step?

Naga laughed and also noted that he had a framed picture of The Queen on the wall.

Read more: Naga Munchetty apologises after ‘ticking off from bosses’

Viewers were quick to complain, and a group of MPs wrote to the head of the BBC demanding the pair apologised.

Naga did apologise for an “offence” caused after liking a number of tweets about the incident.

Charlie stayt and naga munchetty
Charlie and Naga came under fire earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt’s absence?

The presenters’ absence from their regular BBC Breakfast slot today drew the inevitable jokes from viewers on Twitter.

One even quipped that they were missing because they were on the “naughty step”.

Read more: MPs demand Naga and Charlie are ‘reprimanded’ for flag comments

They said: “Where are @TVNaga01 and Charlie Stayt today? Are they on the #bbcbreakfast naughty step?”

Another joked: “Charlie and Naga are undergoing re-education sessions at Tory HQ.”

A third added: “I do enjoy #bbcbreakfast when Charlie and Naga have a day off.”

