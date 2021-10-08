BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst replaced Naga Munchetty for the second time today (October 8).

Naga usually appears on the BBC One show with Charlie Stayt towards the end of the week.

However, Nina has taken over hosting duties for the past two days.

Nina Warhurst and Charlie Stayt hosted BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today: Nina Warhurst and Charlie Stayt appear on the sofa

During the programme, Charlie grilled Labour politician Keir Starmer on the sofa.

Nina also spoke to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

It’s the second day the host has taken over from regular presenter Naga, 46.

The business and consumer presenter appeared alongside Charlie on Thursday (October 7).

It’s unknown as to why Naga has been missing from the show.

However, her absence hasn’t gone unnoticed with viewers at home.

Charlie and Naga usually appear on BBC Breakfast together (Credit: BBC)

How did BBC Breakfast viewers react?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts.

On Twitter, one said: “I have often criticised @BBCBreakfast but I have to say it’s a much better watch with Nina Warhurst as one of the presenters.

“A nice easy pleasant professional manner, but still able to ask relevant pertinent questions much better than the prickly approach of Naga Munchetty.”

Lovely to see Nina on the sofa this morning

A second wrote: “Lovely to see Nina on the sofa this morning. Far, far better than Naga with her grating voice #BBCBreakfast.”

Another added: “Glad to see that Naga is not on today, constantly having a dig at her co presenter… such a nicer program #bbcbreakfast.”

A fourth stated: “Still no Naga #BBCBreakfast.”

A fifth replied to the tweet, saying: “I hardly noticed. Long may it last.”

Meanwhile, Naga’s absence comes shortly after the host was flooded with compliments over her appearance.

Last month, the star graced the famous red sofa in a long sleeved midi dress.

And fans couldn’t help but comment on the look.

Gushing over Naga, one said: “@TVNaga01 looking stunning this morning.”

A second shared: “@TVNaga01 love your dress Naga #BBCBreakfast.”

