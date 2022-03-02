Dan Walker apologises for F-bomb live on air during emotional BBC Breakfast interview

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was forced to apologise after a guest swore on the show earlier today (March 2).

The presenter was joined by Ukrainian singer Maria Burmaka from her home in Kyviv, as they spoke about the crisis in her country.

At one point, Maria dropped the F-bomb during a powerful message aimed at Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Dan Walker apologised to BBC Breakfast viewers today (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker apologises on BBC Breakfast today

Maria has been keeping spirits up during the devastating time by singing the Ukrainian national anthem from her apartment window.

During the segment, Dan went on to ask Maria whether she has considered fleeing the country.

She responded: “I will not run from my native city because this is my home.”

The musician continued by directing a heated message towards Russian leader Putin.

Maria said: “I want to say to Putin. You are a murderer, you are [an] aggressor.”

She added: “Russian singers, Russian sportsmen were in Kiev. Many people are going to Kiev. I studied at school in Kharkov and I studied at Russian school….

Maria dropped the F-bomb whilst talking about Vladimir Putin (Credit: BBC)

“You are a [unknown] in our country, and like our soldiers say.”

Maria went on to speak in Ukrainian, before adding: “F**k you.”

Dan immediately apologised, saying: “Oh, Maria. Sorry, Maria. I really understand the depth of feeling. I’ve got to apologise to our viewers for the language there.”

I’ve got to apologise to our viewers for the language there

The presenter also shared a tweet shortly after today’s show.

Addressing the moment, Dan posted: “What a treat to talk to Maria Burmaka on #BBCBreakfast live from Kyiv this morning.

“I had to apologise for the language at the end but that doesn’t mean you can’t empathise and understand the depth of feeling and I think 99% of people get that. Thank you for all the messages.”

How did Breakfast viewers respond?

Meanwhile, viewers believed Maria’s language was certainly “justified”.

One said: “I think the language can be excused after all people are trying to stay alive and emotions are bound to get carried away at times.”

A second added: “There was no need to apologise to viewers. Her use of an expletive was totally understandable and what viewers need to hear to hammer home the situation.”

Another shared: “Her expletive should be the battle cry! What a brave lady. I’m sure that no-one in this country was offended. God bless her!”

In addition, a fourth posted: “Did the F bomb really need an apology? Innocent people are dying. I’m far more appalled by the behaviour of politicians in both sides of this needless conflict.”

In a message to Dan, one tweeted: “Well done for that singer saying what she thinks on #BBCBreakfast, no need to apologise Dan, it’s what the majority of us think.”

