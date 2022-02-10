BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt poked fun at Carol Kirkwood’s appearance on the show today (February 10).

The meteorologist, 59, was presenting a report on the weather when Charlie, also 59, commented on her outfit choice.

During the programme, Carol appeared in a blue dress with white polka dots.

Charlie Stayt poked fun at Carol Kirkwood’s appearance on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

As Carol finished up on the weather report, Naga Munchetty pointed out her outfit.

Naga said: “When the weather is like that, I wanted to ask because Charlie noticed, your kind of almost like the weather forecast today, you’re wearing what the weather forecast is.”

Carol remarked: “Thank you, Charlie.”

Charlie responded: “Well it’s like either snowdrops or raindrops or something on your blue dress, it’s like you incorporated somehow into the weather forecast.”

He added: “I approve of that, by the way.”

Clearly pleased over Charlie’s comment, Carol replied: “You flatter me, Charlie, you flatter me.

Carol opted for a blue dress with white dots to present today’s weather (Credit: BBC)

“Sadly, there’s not that much thinking that goes into it, it’s what’s ironed!”

However, Charlie followed his compliment with a slight insult.

He said: “Or semi-ironed, either way, whatever.”

What are you saying?!

Carol quickly snapped back: “What are you saying?!”

Thankfully, the meteorologist saw the funny side to the joke.

It comes after BBC viewers criticised Charlie and Naga over an interview with James Blunt last week.

Charlie was joined by co-host Naga on the sofa (Credit: BBC)

BBC viewers criticise Charlie and Naga

During the chat, Charlie joked over James having plastic surgery to maintain his youthful appearance.

Following a compilation of his hits, the host remarked: “You appear to be getting younger! Looking at that video and looking at you now… what’s going on?”

James joked: “I think with plastic surgery it’s little and often is the technique I would advise.”

Laughing, Charlie responded: “As you know, some people will think that’s a double bluff.”

However, viewers were left cringing over the “excruciating” chat.

On Twitter, one said: “If it wasn’t going to be painful enough this James Blunt interview on @BBCbreakfast is excruciating. Shut up about the bus! #embarrassing.”

