BBC Breakfast sparks backlash over ‘cringeworthy’ coverage of Boris Johnson: ‘Need to switch off’

BBC Breakfast viewers were left cringing today after a segment focused on the plane Boris Johnson was aboard, waiting to take off.

The segment showed a video of Boris’ plane, which sat on the runway for around 15 minutes and then took off.

The segment followed the plane which Boris Johnson was taking to Balmoral (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

BBC Breakfast reporter Jon Kay discussed Boris’ trip to Balmoral this afternoon (September 6), where he handed his resignation to the Queen formally and be replaced by successor Liz Truss.

The show then introduced a live video of the plane Mr Johnson would take from RAF Northolt airport in West London to Aberdeenshire in Scotland.

The segment lasted for around 15 minutes. Within this time, Jon Kay discussed the weather for Liz Truss’ speech, the ‘choreography’ of today’s handover, and what type of plane it was.

Viewers react

BBC Breakfast viewers were extremely unhappy about this ‘cringeworthy’ segment, with many taking to Twitter to express their opinions.

One Twitter user said: “@BBCBreakfast, your coverage of BJ is cringeworthy. So we really need to watch a plane taxi down a runway?? There is loads of other stuff going on. Report the news like you’re supposed to!”

Another ranted: “Do we really, really need live footage of a plane taxiing on a runway? Even if it contains a disgraced former PM?”

Viewers began to get agitated at the segment and deemed it ‘cringeworthy’ (Credit: BBC)

“Seriously, is the BBC just following a plane that Boris is on? Great coverage, guys. Oh, and Carrie Johnson is on it too?! Groundbreaking journalism. I dare you to say one criticism or negative comment. Dare you!” said another.

Read more: Liz Truss’ ‘abolish the monarchy’ speech resurfaced ahead of her meeting with Queen

One viewer said: “Why are we actually watching the place taking off, for god sake? Surely there is more to talk about.”

“Need to switch BBC Breakfast off. Nothing but speculative drivel for the next two hours,” another wrote.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.