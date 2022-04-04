BBC Breakfast: Sally Nugent distracts viewers with appearance

Sally Nugent left BBC Breakfast viewers distracted today with her outfit choice.

The presenter hosted Monday’s edition of the breakfast show with Dan Walker.

But it was her dress which caught the attention of viewers watching as some thought she had rocked up in her PJs!

Sally’s dress caused a stir online today (Credit: BBC)

What dress was Sally Nugent wearing on BBC Breakfast?

Sally was wearing a lovely pink floral dress today, which was perfect for spring.

Read more: BBC Breakfast presenters praised by fans as Dan Walker is replaced by a ‘much better’ host

The midi dress also featured puff sleeves.

As Sally hosted today’s show, the tweets rolled in about her dress.

Sally’s pink dress was mistaken for PJs by some viewers! (Credit: BBC)

One person said: “#bbcbreakfast that’s a nice house-coat Sally’s wearing this morning…”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Has Sally come to work in her PJs #BBCBreakfast?”

A third joked: “@BBCBreakfast did Sally miss her alarm this morning? She’s come to work in her pyjamas.”

However, another begged: “@BBCBreakfast Sally Nugent, where did you get that beautiful pink dress you’re wearing today?”

@BBCBreakfast Did Sally miss her alarm this morning? She’s come to work in her pyjamas. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SKFwWGnTvU — Ğąřēțh Çöøp (@morkofork) April 4, 2022

What happened on BBC Breakfast today?

BBC Breakfast saw Sally and Dan explore the latest headlines today.

Earlier this morning, Dan announced on his Twitter that he and Sally would be back together to host.

He tweeted: “Back on the sofa o’ dreams this morning with @sallynugent. Lots to talk about.

“We’re on the red sofa until 915 so grab a brew and join us if you can. I’ve got biscuits.”

Dan and Sally hosted today’s show (Credit: BBC)

During the show, Dan opened up about dressing to impress at sporting events as he expressed his excitement for the 2022 Masters golfing tournament.

He explained he has bought a professional green golfing jacket, which Sally poked fun at.

Read more: Dan Walker responds to BBC Breakfast viewers as they question his appearance

Sally joked: “He’s wearing fancy dress, he’s literally wearing fancy dress.”

However, Dan replied: “Listen I used to dress up for snooker. When I used to watch Steve Davies playing I used to dress up in a waistcoat and clean my cue with a little flannel while I was watching it.”

Did you like Sally’s outfit for BBC Breakfast today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.