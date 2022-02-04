BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have been slated following an interview with James Blunt.

The singer, 47, appeared on Friday’s programme (February 4) to promote his Greatest Hits tour.

However, the interview didn’t sit well with some viewers at home.

BBC Breakfast viewers criticised today’s presenters as they interviewed James Blunt (Credit: BBC One)

BBC Breakfast presenters under fire

During the chat, Charlie joked over James having plastic surgery to maintain his youthful appearance.

Following a compilation of his hits, the host remarked: “You appear to be getting younger! Looking at that video and looking at you now… what’s going on?”

James joked: “I think with plastic surgery it’s little and often is the technique I would advise.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty accused of ‘being mean’ to Charlie Stayt

Laughing, Charlie responded: “As you know, some people will think that’s a double bluff.”

But the joke fell flat with James.

He cringed: “It’s not… I don’t know where to go from here.”

James sat down for a chat with Naga and Charlie (Credit: BBC One)

Charlie quickly replied: “We’ll stop right there.”

The presenters then went on to grill James over his tour bus.

The musician explained that he sleeps on his bus with 16 other people.

Read more: BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty fires back after being branded ‘arrogant’

Naga quizzed James over where he sleeps, asking: “How big is the bus? Do you sleep in the corner? Do you have your own private corner?”

Meanwhile, Charlie was keen to know how James managed to sleep surrounded by other people.

But some viewers were left baffled over the irrelevant questions.

If it wasn't going to be painful enough this James Blunt interview on @BBCbreakfast is excruciating. Shut up about the bus! #embarrassing — Peter Smith (@monsterpete66) February 4, 2022

Hate how #bbcbreakfast are trying to trip up @JamesBlunt like just stop. He's owning you. 👏 — Ben Walsh (@Realbenwalsh) February 4, 2022

What are @BBCBreakfast doing with @JamesBlunt Did they not prep for this interview? Don’t try to out funny James. You are not capable. Dreadful interview. — Sue Hair (@siouxhair) February 4, 2022

Cringe worthy interview with James Blunt, so embarrassing, ridiculous, immature questions about his sleeping arrangements on the tour bus !! What about his music ?!! James was thinking get me out of here!! — Jenny Fenwick (@JennyFenwick3) February 4, 2022

@BBCBreakfast @TVNaga01 @JamesBlunt Hey Naga and Charlie, why not ask the talented James Blunt a series of inane irrelevant questions about his tour bus rather than some insightful questions about his album? eg how did he choose the tracks, and his NEW SINGLE Adrenaline.. — Wendy Louise Moore (@WlmWendy) February 4, 2022

@BBCBreakfast – poor @JamesBlunt – these questions are INANE! Do you want him to draw a map of his tour bus?! This is painful!!!! — Ellie Cox (@ElHarris) February 4, 2022

Does Naga Munchetty not realise it's a potential security breach to pinpoint where James Blunt sleeps on his tour bus?

Also it's weird.#BBCBreakfast @BBCOne @BBCBreakfast — 🌿 a l l y (@leafyally) February 4, 2022

How did BBC Breakfast viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “What are @BBCBreakfast doing with @JamesBlunt. Did they not prep for this interview. Don’t try to out funny James. You are not capable. Dreadful interview.”

Another added: “Hey Naga and Charlie, why not ask the talented James Blunt a series of inane irrelevant questions about his tour bus rather than some insightful questions about his album?”

In addition, a third wrote: “If it wasn’t going to be painful enough this James Blunt interview on @BBCbreakfast is excruciating. Shut up about the bus! #embarrassing.”

A fourth shared: “@BBCBreakfast poor @JamesBlunt – these questions are INANE! Do you want him to draw a map of his tour bus?! This is painful!”

This is painful!

A fifth posted: “Does Naga Munchetty not realise it’s a potential security breach to pinpoint where James Blunt sleeps on his tour bus? Also it’s weird.”

Another tweeted: “Hate how #BBCBreakfast are trying to trip up @JamesBlunt like just stop. He’s owning you.”

One viewer complained: “Cringe worthy interview with James Blunt, so embarrassing, ridiculous, immature questions about his sleeping arrangements on the tour bus!!

“What about his music?! James was thinking get me out of here!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.