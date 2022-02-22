BBC Breakfast viewers have called for a ‘change in presenters’ following today’s show (February 22).

During Tuesday’s edition of the BBC One programme, Dan Walker hosted alongside Sally Nugent.

However, some viewers were far from impressed with the presenting duo.

BBC Breakfast viewers criticised today’s presenters Dan Walker and Sally Nugent (Credit: BBC One)

BBC Breakfast viewers slam today’s presenters

Some took to Twitter to complain over Dan and Sally on the red sofa.

One wrote: “Come on BBC surely it’s time to change the presenters now!! #BBCBreakfast.”

Another added: “#BBCBreakfast even the dog gets embarrassed at the prospect of getting interviewed by Dan and Sally.”

Surely it’s time to change the presenters now!

In addition, a third added: “Can you please #bbcbreakfast find reporters that DON’T speak with their hands. It’s very distracting. Thank you.”

A fourth tweeted: “Oh no not self opinionated Dan Walker and wooden Sally Nugent, these have to be the worst presenters!!”

A fifth complained: “It would help if BBC had decent people to ask questions.”

Meanwhile, others slammed Sally as she interviewed Sajid Javid.

The journalist, who replaced Louise Minchin on the breakfast show, questioned the Health Secretary over self-isolation restrictions lifting.

She also quizzed him on Boris Johnson’s emergency meeting about Russia.

Following the interview, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.

Sally Nugent under fire over interview

One critic tweeted: “Yet another absolutely awful interview it is now embarrassing for the BBC. Just get these people either properly trained in questioning skills or find them another position both Sally and Dan just not good enough. Oh also goes for Naga and Charlie. Who the hell is responsible?”

A second posted: “Sally Nugent is a wooden presenter!!!”

Another mocked: “#BBCBreakfast Doctor Sally Nugent. A news presenter turned Covid scientist OMG. Roll on Thursday.”

Sally came under fire as she interviewed Sajid Javid (Credit: BBC One)

However, others appeared to love Dan and Sally on the sofa.

One fan tweeted: “Morning both. Lovely to see you this morning after a power cut lasting 3 days! Oh how I missed my morning cuppa with you!”

In a tweet to Dan, another penned: “Morning! Please can you ask Sally where her gorgeous blouse is from please? Oh nice suit also!”

A third posted: “Morning to you both!”

Sally previously replaced Louise on the show last year.

At the time, she shared: “I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week.

“It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most watched breakfast show.”

