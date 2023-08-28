Emma Vardy
BBC Breakfast star Emma Vardy has shared the first photo of her new baby boy, revealing the tot’s unusual name.

Emma, who is Ireland correspondent for BBC News, has stood in for Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast in recent weeks. She posted the sweet photo showing her beaming with pride at her new arrival. Saying she is “smitten”, Emma could be seen holding the tiny bundle of joy to her chest.

BBC host Emma Vardy shares baby news

She wrote: Presenting my best breaking news ever. Baby boy Jago Fionn is here.

“At just a few hours old, playing a little camera shy. Huge thanks to the dedicated and talented midwives and doctors at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, for looking after us so well.”

Emma added: “Smitten and so in love.”

Tiny Jago could be seen wearing a white onesie, sporting a full head of dark hair, while Emma glowed.

Fans rushed to congratulate the new mum.

One wrote: “Congratulations, and he has a great head of hair, was obviously just turning to show it off.” Another said: “Precious! Many congratulations all and welcome to the world Jago.” A third replied: “Congratulations you two! He looks perfect! Enjoy the couple of days maternity leave you’ll probably allow yourself!”

Emma’s pregnancy announcement

Emma revealed she was expecting her first baby with her husband, Aaron Adams in May. She shared a photo of her baby bump after a day surfing in County Sligo.

Emma VArdy
Emma Vardy has given birth to a baby boy (Credit: BBC)

The 39-year-old wrote: “Well it’s definitely getting a bit harder to balance… extra cargo hitching a ride!! Still managing to catch a few waves though. Beautiful weekend in Co Sligo, and a very exciting summer ahead!”

In the photo, she showed off her bump in a bikini and wetsuit top, adding the hashtag #paddlingfortwo.

