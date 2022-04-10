BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker’s mind-blowing earnings ‘revealed’

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has reportedly signed a £1.5million deal with Channel 5.

Earlier this week, Dan announced he was leaving BBC Breakfast for a new role on 5 News as well as hosting a range of new programming on Channel 5.

According to new reports, Dan decided to leave the BBC after being refused an evening primetime show.

Dan reportedly signed a £1.5million deal with Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

The Sun claims a source said: “He’d made it pretty clear he wanted to front prime-time evening shows on the BBC for quite some time.

“He went to them to discuss his future after getting the offer from Channel 5 in the hope that they’d give him what he wanted to keep him on the breakfast show.”

The insider alleged that the BBC “refused”.

Dan is leaving BBC Breakfast for 5 News (Credit: BBC)

The publication claims Dan signed a £1.5million deal with Channel 5.

The deal will reportedly see him host 5 News four days a week and six hours a year of primetime shows.

ED! has contacted reps for Dan Walker for comment.

It comes after Dan left many fans gutted with his announcement about leaving BBC Breakfast.

He said on social media: “I’m really excited. But this has also been a massive decision for me because I love Breakfast.”

Fans were gutted by the news that Dan is leaving BBC Breakfast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dan Walker news

Dan insisted he “loves” working on BBC Breakfast alongside Sally Nugent.

However, he added: “But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often.”

Fans were saddened by the news, but many expressed their excitement about Dan’s new role.

One said: “So disappointed you’re leaving Breakfast but look forward to watching you on C5.. Good luck Dan!!”

Another added: “Noooo! I’ll miss you on BBC Breakfast but wish you all the best with Channel 5.”

Earlier this week, Dan spoke about his decision on an episode of the breakfast show.

He said alongside Sally: “The six years I’ve had on this sofa have been the best six years of my career by some distance. But I think sometimes opportunities come by and you have to grab them, don’t you?

“I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job that I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everybody that works on the show, it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5.”

