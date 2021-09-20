BBC Breakfast viewers were left furious today (September 20), as Dan Walker discussed the latest episode of Vigil.

The new Strictly Come Dancing star couldn’t help but talk about the BBC One drama, alongside co-host Sally Nugent on the red sofa.

However, some viewers were far from impressed as Dan, 44, went into detail.

* Warning Vigil spoilers below! *

Dan Walker and Sally Nugent discussed Vigil on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast: Dan Walker interviews Vigil star

Dan appeared passionate as he discussed the show’s fifth episode.

Ahead of the segment, he warned: “In the penultimate episode last night we saw the identity of the Russian spy finally revealed.

“Avert your eyes if you don’t want to see this!”

The show then went on to preview a clip from Sunday night’s episode.

Following the clip, Dan and Sally interviewed actor Lorne MacFadyen.

Lorne’s character, Matthew Doward, was unveiled as the traitor on the show’s submarine last night.

Vigil actor Lorne MacFadyen appeared on the show earlier today (Credit: BBC One)

But as the interview drew to a close, viewers complained that BBC Breakfast completely spoiled the episode.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Thanks @mrdanwalker for the #Vigil spoilers on #BBCBreakfast… that’s one I can tick off the watchlist.”

Another raged: “@mrdanwalker @bbcbreakfast that’s no kind of spoiler alert for Vigil. You told us there’s a Russian spy involved!!!! That’s like saying we are about to announce the winning goalscorer in last night’s England victory over Germany.”

That’s no kind of spoiler alert for Vigil!

A third added: “@BBCBreakfast well there’s no point watching #Vigil now that you’ve run a spoiler!”

A fourth warned: “Avoid @BBCOne right now if you want to avoid #vigil spoilers!!”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “@BBCBreakfast cheers for ruining #vigil which we were looking forward to seeing on iPlayer later today.”

Dan’s hospital dash ahead of Strictly launch

Meanwhile, Dan made his debut on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The presenter is one of 15 contestants taking part in the dancing competition.

However, his Strictly experience hasn’t been completely smooth sailing.

Dan recently revealed that he was sent to hospital after banging his head, where doctors checked for a bleed on the brain.

He injured himself after hitting a window on Thursday (September 16).

Dan shared the dramatic news on Instagram, which was met by concern from his many fans.

Dan made his debut on Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend (Credit: BBC)

He explained: “Bit of head-based drama today! After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday I got sent to A & E today because I was feeling a little wobbly.

“A lovely nurse at Barnet Hospital called Karina checked my vitals and 6ft 9 inches consultant Erik Witt gave me a CT scan to check for a bleed on the brain. Thankfully… all ok.

“I’ve got to rest for a couple of days – so I’ll be a bit behind – but ready to dig in again next week.”

Dan is partnered with professional dancer, Nadiya Bychkova, on the show.

