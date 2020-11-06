BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty praised for grilling business minister over help for self-employed

TV host Naga Munchetty has been hailed as being “spot on” for her tough BBC Breakfast grilling of a Tory minister.

The presenter held business minister Nadhim Zahawi to account on the programme this morning (Friday, November 6).

She challenged the Cabinet MP and the Government to provide more financial support for self-employed Brits during the coronavirus pandemic.

And her no nonsense and determined approach when quizzing Mr Zahawi earned her plenty of praise from those watching at home.

BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty tore into Tory (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The Conservative politician had indicated the self-employed could pay themselves a salary with money from their own businesses.

However, Naga was swift to point out that the furlough extension excluded 2.9 million self-employed people.

Naga Munchetty is on fire fire fire.

She stated: “Under this scheme, despite the extension , there will be thousands – tens of thousands of people – who have had no income from March this year, and will not have income until March next year.”

Naga continued, requesting a clear answer: “They’re called the excluded. What are you going to do about them?”

Naga was hailed by viewers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Mr Zahawi replied: “The Chancellor did the right thing and increased the amount that they are able to claim from 40% to 80% with the additional announcement on the furlough scheme extension.”

BBC Breakfast’s Naga ‘puts MP right’

However, Naga clarified: “I’m talking about those who have been excluded.”

Mr Zahawi insisted those people would ‘take dividends out of their businesses’.

He said: “They have clearly had a really difficult time. But we have also put £9billion into the welfare system to try and help those people who have found it very difficult to get any other income other than dividends.”

The MP added: “Of course, they can pay themselves some wages and if they are paying wages they are able to take the furlough scheme.”

She ‘tore MP apart’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, Naga was quick to stop him in his tracks and question further.

“They’re not working, they’re not earning – what are they going to pay themselves wages from?” she asked.

But as Mr Zahawi admitted people would not have the same incomes they are used to, Naga pointed out how the relative amount is a pittance.

“It’s nothing,” she said, seemingly riling the Tory.

“How can you say it’s nothing?” he spluttered.

“It’s £9 billion more into the welfare system… a £1,000 additional per family that need the help.”

Viewers impressed

Many viewers were impressed with how Naga handled the heated discussion – and the policy detail.

“Naga Munchetty is on fire fire fire,” enthused one person on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “Go Naga you are spot on. As a self employed person of four years I’m getting relatively nothing. Nadim is deluded.”

Someone else enthused: “Naga Munchetty tears Nadhim Zahawi apart over the 2.9 million self-employed people who have had no support from the government.”

“Naga Munchetty on BBC leaving Nadhim Zahawi looking as broken as Trump at last night’s press conferance,” claimed another person.

“Zahawi unable to answer, and just chucking out random figures in his panic. Great work Naga.”

And yet another person reflected: “Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells Naga Munchetty self-employed people can magic money out of thin air, so she reminds him they can’t.”

