BBC Breakfast fans have issued a plea to Naga Munchetty over fears for her health.

The presenter has been begged by fans to quit smoking after she posted a picture of herself after a run.

Naga, 48, took to social media to share her pride at completing her first run of the year.

However, fans were more concerned about her health choices.

Captioning a snap of herself looking glowing post-run, she wrote: “Didn’t want to. Did it. It’s done.”

But a week after Naga was pictured in the press smoking a cigarette, some fans had other things to say.

One fan pleaded: “Please give up the cigarettes.”

Naga. Please, please please stop smoking.

A second said: “I’m curious (not judging you) how many cigarettes do you smoke a day?”

“Disappointing to find out you are a smoker,” said another.

“Naga. Please, please please stop smoking. Just saw you and Charlie [Stayt] having a cigarette. It’s awfully bad for you and I want to see you for a long long time on telly. Please stop,” urged another.

Others, meaning, praised Naga for getting up and heading out for a run.

“Better than I managed!” revealed one.

“Good on you Naga,” said another.

ED! has contacted reps for Naga for comment.

BBC Breakfast fans share concern over Naga Munchetty

Meanwhile, fans were concerned after Naga took an unexpected break from the show this week.

For nearly 10 years, Naga has fronted BBC Breakfast live – updating viewers with the latest breaking news.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star usually hosts the show from Thursday to Saturday, alongside Charlie.

However, Naga has been missing a few times from TV screens for the few weeks – with no explanation as to why she vanished from the show.

But for Thursday’s episode, Naga was back and there to welcome viewers to give them a rundown of the current news.

As expected, BBC Breakfast fans were happy to see her back on the telly – but were all left distracted by the same thing.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty distracts viewers with appearance after unexplained break from show (Credit: BBC)

For her return to the show, Naga looked sensational in her signature red glasses and a baby pink top.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to gush over the presenter.

Taking to Twitter, one smitten viewer penned: “Morning @TVNaga01. Loving the pink top this morning.”

Another added: “I love the outfit this morning Naga pink suits you very pretty.”

“Clothing update please @TVNaga01 I am under instruction to get a blouse like yours this morning – where do I start to look,” mused a third viewer.

When she’s not appearing on BBC Breakfast, Naga also hosts her own Radio 5 Live phone-in show from Monday to Wednesday.

