BBC Breakfast hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were missing from screens on Thursday morning (May 6).

The much-loved presenters usually appear on the BBC programme at the end of the week.

Instead, Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson were spotted on the sofa today.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were missing from BBC Breakfast today

BBC Breakfast: Where are Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt?

And it didn’t take long for viewers to notice the change.

On Twitter, one wrote: “Where is Naga and Charlie?”

A second joked: “So have Charlie and Naga got the boot from @BBCBreakfast?”

Another added: “Will Naga be on tomorrow morning?”

Furthermore, a fourth asked: “On BBC Breakfast with Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson are the regular presenters busy elsewhere?”

A fifth commented: “Why the Z-Listers today on #BBCBreakfast? This programme has become so bland and lame that it’s only worth watching when Charlie and @TVNaga01 are fronting it. Roll on #GBNews.”

However, others were glad to see Sally and Ben on the sofa.

One shared: “You two should be on every day, bringing cheery light relief to the mornings!”

Another tweeted: “Nice to see Sally and Ben on the couch instead of Naga and Charlie.”

Time for a full time change of Breakfast presenters

A third added: “So more relaxing and enjoyable watching Ben, Sally and Nina than any of the usual crew.

“Time for a full time change of Breakfast presenters.”

Sally, 49, regularly presents the sports segment, while co-host Ben, 38, is a business journalist.

Naga appears on the famous red sofa each week

When will Naga and Charlie be back?

Meanwhile, the BBC are yet to confirm when the hosts will appear on the show next.

It’s not unusual for Naga, 46, and Charlie, 58, to take time off from presenting duties.

However, it’s usually not at the same time.

As well as BBC Breakfast, Naga also fronts her BBC Radio 5 Live.

She presents the popular segment every Monday to Wednesday.

ED! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

