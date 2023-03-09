Concern for BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty as she misses today’s show

BBC Breakfast viewers were left wondering about host Naga Munchetty today.

The 48-year-old journalist is a regular on the hit morning show – appearing alongside the likes of Charlie Stayt on the famous red sofa.

But for today’s instalment (March 9) Naga was nowhere to be found – leaving plenty of viewers questioning her absence.

Naga usually hosts with Charlie (Credit: BBC)

Where is Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast?

For over 10 years, Naga has fronted BBC Breakfast live – updating viewers with the latest breaking news.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star usually hosts the show from Thursday to Saturday, alongside Charlie.

But today, viewers expecting to be greeted by Naga were left disappointed.

As instead of Naga pressing the show, regular stand-in Nina Warhust took her spot.

Naga didn’t host last Saturday’s show either. Many viewers pointed out she’s been away from the sofa for a while.

Nina stood in for Naga on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Viewers worried over Naga Munchetty

It didn’t take long for BBC Breakfast viewers to share their thoughts on Naga’s absence – taking to Twitter reveal their concerns.

“Why hasn’t Naga been on for a while?” pondered one viewer.

Hope you’re ok. Missing you on breakfast these days.

Someone else added: “Where are you hiding Naga? It’s Thursday – why aren’t you on @bbcbreakfast sofa.”

“Can anyone tell me what’s happened to Naga Munchetty?” proclaimed a third viewer.

A fourth wrote on her Instagram: “Hope you’re ok. Missing you on breakfast these days.”

Someone else asked earlier this week: “Where are you? Weekend mornings @BBCBreakfast just aren’t the same without you! Hope every[thing] is ok.”

ED! has reached out the BBC for a comment.

BBC Breakfast stand-in presenters

When she’s not appearing on BBC Breakfast, Naga also hosts her own Radio 5 Live phone-in show from Monday to Wednesday.

In the show, she chats to viewers about the latest issues facing the country.

The BBC Breakfast show itself often has several relief presenters who are more than happy to step in and front the programme.

This is usually when the main presenters are not available to do.

