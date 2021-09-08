BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has been likened to Coronation Street’s Gail Platt on social media.

The presenter celebrated her 53rd birthday on the BBC One morning show today (September 8).

But while her co-presenter Dan Walker was notably absent, her birthday didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.

Happy birthday to the magnificent @louiseminchin … who I have deserted to play in the @BMWPGA pro am and do some #Strictly stuff 😬😂 #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/o9VBpr290P — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 8, 2021

Louise Minchin turns 53!

Dan, 44, paid tribute to Louise by sharing side-by-side snaps of the pair with crazy hairstyles.

He also joked that he had ‘deserted’ her on the sofa today.

Dan captioned the shots: "Happy birthday to the magnificent @louiseminchin…"

“Who I have deserted to play in the @BMWPGA pro am and do some #Strictly stuff #BBCBreakfast.”

Viewers rushed to wish Louise a ‘happy birthday’ on the post.

However, one pointed out the star’s celebrity lookalike.

Louise Minchin celebrated her birthday on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a second wrote: “Happy birthday Louise!”

A third shared: “Shame! Missing Lou’s last birthday shift!”

Another added: “Happy Birthday @louiseminchin have an amazing day.”

A fifth commented: “Happy Birthday Louise, you always brighten our mornings!”

Louise celebrated her birthday on the BBC sofa alongside Jon Kay, and received a surprise bouquet from an unknown admirer.

Louise was mistaken for Gail Platt (Credit: ITV)

When is Louise leaving BBC Breakfast?

The presenter, who joined the programme back in 2001, announced her departure in June.

At the time, she said: “I have absolutely loved being part of the 6 million-strong BBC Breakfast family.

“However, after nearly two decades of presenting the programme, I have decided it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 0340 in the morning.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Louise revealed that she will be leaving the red sofa for good on September 15.

She broke the news on a recent episode of BBC Breakfast, alongside co-host Dan.

“It would have been 20 years in December. It’s a big change. It’s going to be a big change,” Louise said, adding: “It’s the right thing for me to do. There’s a huge amount of nerves. I’m having the most extraordinary anxiety dreams.”

