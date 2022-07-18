Dan Walker’s replacement on BBC Breakfast, presenter Jon Kay, had an awkward first day… to say the least!

Dan recently quit the Beeb and made the move over to Channel 5.

As a result, he’s been replaced by presenter Jon Kay who marked his first official day on the job today (July 18).

Jon was presenting on location in Cambridge to warn viewers of the extreme heat expected across the UK.

With heat set to reach a shocking 42˚C in some parts of the country, Jon began revealing where would be hottest.

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay had his first day today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast: Jon Kay has awkward interview mishap

However, he was swiftly distracted after a bird became the star of the segment.

Read more: Dan Walker’s BBC Breakfast replacement Jon Kay ‘gutted’ as he’s forced to miss first day of ‘new job’

Turning to his co-star, Carol Kirkwood, John said: “Carol, have you got any tips for removing bird poo from linen jackets? Because I’ve just been splatted by a pigeon.”

In the meantime – I’m just glad it wasn’t a swan, to be honest.

Carol laughed, replying: “Try one of these wet wipe things – it might spread it a wee bit, but if you use a few…”

However, a bird ended up stealing the spotlight (Credit: BBC)

Jon said: “It could get messy, couldn’t it? I’m slightly anxious about doing this. I’ve also got another jacket – maybe we’ll go for that option for now and hit the dry cleaners a bit later!”

“Right, I’m going off to dab my jacket, we’ll try and get that sorted. In the meantime – I’m just glad it wasn’t a swan, to be honest. It was just a pigeon.”

Read more: Netflix fans convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

BBC presenter Nina Warhurst interjected: “Jon, it might not feel it right now, but bear in mind that that delivery is considered good luck!”

Viewers offer top tips

Fans poked fun at the moment, with one saying: “Serves him right for wearing a jacket on the hottest day of the year, whilst reporting all morning how hot it is…”

Furthermore, a second said: “They say it’s lucky to be pooped on! Put the jacket in a bag. Put it in the fridge for it to harden. Scrape off and use bicarb to get the stain out.”

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One every day from 6am.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.