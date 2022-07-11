Jon Kay, new permanent host of BBC Breakfast following Dan Walker‘s departure, had to pull out work today.

Presenter Jon, 52, told disappointed fans on Twitter yesterday (Sunday July 10) evening he was “gutted”.

The BBC host shared with followers he has tested positive for coronavirus.

And so Jon was unable to make the first day proper of his ‘new job’, which was confirmed on Friday (July 8).

Instead, Nina Warhurst filled in for Jon, taking his usual seat next to co-host Sally Nugent.

Jon Kay, sitting here with Sally Nugent, was recently confirmed as permanent BBC Breakfast host (Credit: BBC)

Jon Kay misses BBC Breakfast

Correspondent Jon delivered bad news of his own as he revealed a snap of a positive lateral flow test.

“Aaaagh! Finally got me,” an exasperated Jon declared, adding a virus emoji to his post.

He continued: “Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday.”

Addressing the show’s editor, Jon went on: “I guess working from home isn’t really an option @BBCFrediani?”

Jon also expressed his frustration with the situation with a face-palm emoji at the end of his tweet.

Aaaagh! Finally got me 🦠Gutted not to be able to start the new job officially @BBCBreakfast on Monday. I guess working from home isn’t really an option @BBCFrediani? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2T3x6SoqUJ — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) July 10, 2022

Followers were also terribly disappointed for Jon – and his predecessor was among those to offer their best wishes.

Dan, who left his role at the Beeb to host the News at Channel 5, tweeted back to Jon: “Oh no Jon! Hope you feel ok.”

This prompted one other Twitter user to joke Dan might be needed in an emergency role back in his old job.

They chuckled: “Dan, set your alarm. You are the supply teacher for Jon in the morning. You know the drill.”

Nina Warhurst joined Sally Nugent on the BBC Breakfast sofa today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast today

Several other respondents to Jon’s tweet shared their own recent experiences of the virus.

Many more wished him a speedy recovery and made it clear they are looking forward to seeing him back on the box.

Was so looking forward to watching you presenting ‘officially’ on the red sofa.

“Hope you get well soon. Disappointing but better to get through it and bounce back on our screens next week. Take care,” one person tweeted.

We are pleased to announce Jon Kay will permanently join #BBCBreakfast as a Presenter.

Jon has been with #BBCNews for more than 25 years.

He’ll join Sally, Naga and Charlie on the UK’s most watched morning show waking up millions of viewers every day. pic.twitter.com/lzk8UTNA8y — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 8, 2022

Another said: “Was so looking forward to watching you presenting ‘officially’ on the red sofa. You are a breath of fresh air and an excellent duo with Sally. Stay safe and rest up.”

Meanwhile, someone else added; “It is just so frustrating that most of us that have avoided it up to now are now going down with it, me included. It will be worth the wait @jonkay01.”

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One every day from 6am.

