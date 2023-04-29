BBC Breakfast presenter John Watson has been admitted to hospital after suffering a knee injury.

The sports journalist took to his Instagram page to share details of what happened with his thousands of followers.

The BBC Breakfast star posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed while wearing a gown. In the snap, he had a huge bandage on his leg covering up his knee injury.

The TV presenter revealed that he had torn his meniscus and, as a result, damaged the cartilage between the bones in his knee. The injury tends to occur when the knee twists while a person is doing strenuous activity and can cause severe pain, swelling, and stiffness.

BBC Breakfast and Sport star John Watson has injured his knee (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star John Watson rushed to hospital

“Less of a dash more of a hop to the studio come Monday,” wrote the star, sharing the news with his followers. John also added the hashtag #op, to suggest the injury required surgery.

Replying to a pal in the comments, who’d done the same and had surgery, he also shared his recovery plans: “Exactly the same! Couple of weeks on crutches.”

Fans rushed to share their concern when they replied to John. “Eek good luck John, wishing you a speedy recovery. Also – you’ve got such dainty ankles,” replied one of John’s followers.

A second said: “Take care, John. I’ve got a glittery sock for the other foot if you need it.” “Really reluctant to ‘like’ this as it implies I am pleased to see you in such a state! Get better soon @johnwatsonsport,” said a third.

While a fourth concerned follower added: “Oh my, get well soon John, I did that, slow recovery, but one step at a time and all sorted.”

Accident-prone presenter

Sadly for John, the BBC presenter appears to be rather accident-prone. Earlier this year he confessed that he had managed to cut his face after stumbling in the dark before work.

“The joys of getting dressed in the dark at 4am… (I really do need to watch out for those doors) not that you’d notice, great job from the brekkie make-up team,” posted John at the time alongside a painful-looking snap of a cut on his eyebrow.

