BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has landed herself an impressive pay rise of 30 percent.

As well as presenting the morning show alongside Charlie Stayt, Naga also hosts her own BBC Radio 5 Live.

And she’s certainly raking in the cash!

Naga Munchetty has landed herself an impressive pay rise with the BBC (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BBC Breakfast: How much money does Naga Munchetty earn?

According to the BBC’s annual report, Naga’s salary has rocketed by 30%.

As a result, the star has taken a pay bump from the £195,000 – £199,999 bracket to £255,000 – £259,999.

Meanwhile, the new figures show that Gary Linekar still earns over £1.3million per year – despite taking a pay cut in 2020.

Radio host Zoe Ball has also taken a 28 per cent pay cut.

But while Naga may be delighted with her hefty salary, some fans were left divided.

Naga Munchetty appears on BBC Breakfast alongside Charlie Stayt (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “She isn’t worth half that!”

A second wrote: “30% pay rise for Naga, who has singlehandedly crashed BBC Breakfast into the ground.”

A third tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting.”

What makes Naga so special?

Another raged: “I am flabbergasted.”

In addition, one shared: “This is outrageous. My money and everyone else’s money paying for her luxury lifestyle.

“Glad I don’t watch BBC anymore. Stick with GB news. So much more entertaining and informative.”

I have never seen a programme with Naga Munchetty in it so I can't judge her talent.

I do know, without a shadow of a doubt, that she isn't worth a quarter of a million a year though. — Ken🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Whistance (@KenWhistance) July 6, 2021

Another pointed out: “There are a lot of people in this country that deserve a 30% rise but won’t get one – what makes Naga so special?”

However, others defended those who have received a pay rise from the BBC.

They said: “I think it’s more that BBC needs to justify why they pay that. I don’t know anyone who would say, nah, that’s too much, pay me less, when offered a salary!”

Who else is on the BBC rich list?

Overall, the talent wage bill at the BBC has been slashed by 10 per cent during the past year.

Meanwhile, other top earners include Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright (£465,000), Huw Edwards (£425,000) and Fiona Bruce (£405,000).

Vanessa Feltz and Alan Shearer are also on the list at £390,000.

