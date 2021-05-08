BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has hit back at a troll who had a “mind boggling” complaint about the presenter.

It all started when Naga took to Twitter to reveal she’d been asked for ID while buying wine.

Naga, who is 46, told followers she was “winning at life” after her supermarket trip.

But it wasn’t long till the trolls came crawling out of the woodwork.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has hit back at a troll over her alcohol intake (Credit: BBC)

What happened to BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty?

Taking to Twitter, Naga revealed she’d been ID’d when buying booze.

She said: “Am winning at life in a small way this morning…

Read more: Naga Munchetty apologises to BBC Breakfast guest for ‘mean’ question

“Just been refused to be sold a bottle of wine at the local supermarket by the lovely lady at the till because I had no ID.

“YES!”

However, not everyone shared Naga’s enthusiasm.

One follower tweeted her about her alcohol intake following what many called a disastrous appearance on Saturday Kitchen back in February.

Naga appeared on Saturday Kitchen back in February (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Saturday Kitchen?

Naga appeared on the BBC cookery show with Charlie Stayt – and it’s fair to say the pair caused quite a commotion.

Viewers commented that they seemed intent on causing host Matt Tebbutt as much trouble as possible.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers demand ‘full-time change’ as Naga and Charlie are replaced

And many accused them of ruining the show.

One viewer said: “What is Naga’s problem? She is coming across as snarky, surly and they are making this show unbearable to watch. Constant jabs at Matt? Why?”

After host Matt joked about the pair’s behaviour, Naga retorted: “Today’s not a day for following the rules, I promise you.”

Am winning at life in a small way this morning…

Just been refused to be sold a bottle of wine at the local supermarket by the lovely lady at the till because I had no I.D.

YES! 🤣👍🏾 — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) May 7, 2021

So what did the troll say to Naga?

Almost three months on, it appears the Saturday Kitchen appearance is still fresh in some people’s minds.

The troll replied to Naga and said: “Would have thought after your appalling behaviour on @SaturdayKitchen you would have given up alcohol.

Yet you still follow my Twitter account. The mind boggles.

“I certainly stopped watching @BBCBreakfast after watching some of your performance – I couldn’t stand the whole show.”

However, Naga had a quick clap back for the troll.

“Yet you still follow my Twitter account,” she said.

“The mind boggles.”

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.