TV

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty flooded with compliments over ‘stunning’ appearance

Naga gave viewers 'dress envy'

By Rebecca Calderwood

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has left viewers gushing over her ‘stunning’ appearance on today’s show.

The 46-year-old broadcaster appeared on the BBC One programme alongside co-star Charlie Stayt on Friday (September 24).

But, according to some fans, Naga definitely stole the show.

Naga Munchetty stunned viewers with appearance on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC One)

Naga Munchetty leaves BBC Breakfast viewers gushing

The star graced the famous red sofa in a long sleeved midi dress.

The fashionable dress featured various coloured stripes, including pink, purple, blue and orange.

It perfectly complimented Naga’s figure, with a flattering low cut and cinched waist.

Meanwhile, she paired the outfit with a pair of simple black heels.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to comment on the outfit.

Fans rushed to Twitter to gush over Naga’s appearance.

One said: “@TVNaga01 @BBCBreakfast Naga you’re rocking that dress this morning! Where is it from??”

Another added: “@TVNaga01 love your dress Naga #BBCBreakfast.”

A third agreed: “Definitely have dress envy.”

Naga you’re rocking that dress this morning!

In addition, a fourth shared: “Naga looking splendiferous today.”

A fifth commented: “@TVNaga01 looking stunning this morning.”

Another gushed: “Love the dress you’re wearing this morning @TVNaga01 #BBCBreakfast.”

Naga Munchetty
Naga was flooded with compliments over her dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Naga’s huge pay rise

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Naga was given a huge pay rise from the BBC.

As well as presenting the morning show with Charlie, she also hosts her own Radio 5 Live.

According to the BBC’s annual report, Naga’s salary rocketed by 30%.

As a result, the star took a pay bump from the £195,000 – £199,999 bracket to £255,000 – £259,999.

In addition, other top BBC earners include Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright (£465,000), Huw Edwards (£425,000) and Fiona Bruce (£405,000).

Vanessa Feltz and Alan Shearer are also on the list at £390,000.

