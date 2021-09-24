BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty flooded with compliments over ‘stunning’ appearance

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has left viewers gushing over her ‘stunning’ appearance on today’s show.

The 46-year-old broadcaster appeared on the BBC One programme alongside co-star Charlie Stayt on Friday (September 24).

But, according to some fans, Naga definitely stole the show.

Naga Munchetty stunned viewers with appearance on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC One)

Naga Munchetty leaves BBC Breakfast viewers gushing

The star graced the famous red sofa in a long sleeved midi dress.

The fashionable dress featured various coloured stripes, including pink, purple, blue and orange.

It perfectly complimented Naga’s figure, with a flattering low cut and cinched waist.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers in hysterics as woman reveals ‘X-rated’ nickname for horse

Meanwhile, she paired the outfit with a pair of simple black heels.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to comment on the outfit.

Fans rushed to Twitter to gush over Naga’s appearance.

@TVNaga01 @BBCBreakfast Naga you're rocking that dress this morning! Where is it from?? 👗🔥🌄 — Sarah Wallace (@SarahJWallace1) September 24, 2021

@TVNaga01 looking stunning this morning xx — Simon Lewis (@operafandude1) September 24, 2021

naga looking splendiferous today💜💜💜 #bbcbreakfast — The Priti Patel Fan Club (@domain_harry) September 24, 2021

One said: “@TVNaga01 @BBCBreakfast Naga you’re rocking that dress this morning! Where is it from??”

Another added: “@TVNaga01 love your dress Naga #BBCBreakfast.”

A third agreed: “Definitely have dress envy.”

Naga you’re rocking that dress this morning!

In addition, a fourth shared: “Naga looking splendiferous today.”

A fifth commented: “@TVNaga01 looking stunning this morning.”

Another gushed: “Love the dress you’re wearing this morning @TVNaga01 #BBCBreakfast.”

Naga was flooded with compliments over her dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Naga’s huge pay rise

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Naga was given a huge pay rise from the BBC.

As well as presenting the morning show with Charlie, she also hosts her own Radio 5 Live.

According to the BBC’s annual report, Naga’s salary rocketed by 30%.

Read more: Naga Munchetty calls co-star ‘utterly brilliant’ as his BBC departure is announced

As a result, the star took a pay bump from the £195,000 – £199,999 bracket to £255,000 – £259,999.

In addition, other top BBC earners include Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright (£465,000), Huw Edwards (£425,000) and Fiona Bruce (£405,000).

Vanessa Feltz and Alan Shearer are also on the list at £390,000.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.