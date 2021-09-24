BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty flooded with compliments over ‘stunning’ appearance

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has left viewers gushing over her ‘stunning’ appearance on today’s show.
The 46-year-old broadcaster appeared on the BBC One programme alongside co-star Charlie Stayt on Friday (September 24).
But, according to some fans, Naga definitely stole the show.
Naga Munchetty leaves BBC Breakfast viewers gushing
The star graced the famous red sofa in a long sleeved midi dress.
The fashionable dress featured various coloured stripes, including pink, purple, blue and orange.
It perfectly complimented Naga’s figure, with a flattering low cut and cinched waist.
Meanwhile, she paired the outfit with a pair of simple black heels.
And it didn’t take long for viewers to comment on the outfit.
Fans rushed to Twitter to gush over Naga’s appearance.
@TVNaga01 @BBCBreakfast Naga you're rocking that dress this morning! Where is it from?? 👗🔥🌄
— Sarah Wallace (@SarahJWallace1) September 24, 2021
Love the dress you’re wearing this morning @TVNaga01 #BBCBreakfast
— Sharon 💙 (@The_Retro_Rose) September 24, 2021
@TVNaga01 looking stunning this morning xx
— Simon Lewis (@operafandude1) September 24, 2021
naga looking splendiferous today💜💜💜 #bbcbreakfast
— The Priti Patel Fan Club (@domain_harry) September 24, 2021
Nagas dress!!!
😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/LSlPiMx7cn
— Marierose (@DarlingM777) September 24, 2021
One said: “@TVNaga01 @BBCBreakfast Naga you’re rocking that dress this morning! Where is it from??”
Another added: “@TVNaga01 love your dress Naga #BBCBreakfast.”
A third agreed: “Definitely have dress envy.”
Naga you’re rocking that dress this morning!
In addition, a fourth shared: “Naga looking splendiferous today.”
A fifth commented: “@TVNaga01 looking stunning this morning.”
Another gushed: “Love the dress you’re wearing this morning @TVNaga01 #BBCBreakfast.”
Naga’s huge pay rise
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Naga was given a huge pay rise from the BBC.
As well as presenting the morning show with Charlie, she also hosts her own Radio 5 Live.
According to the BBC’s annual report, Naga’s salary rocketed by 30%.
As a result, the star took a pay bump from the £195,000 – £199,999 bracket to £255,000 – £259,999.
In addition, other top BBC earners include Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright (£465,000), Huw Edwards (£425,000) and Fiona Bruce (£405,000).
Vanessa Feltz and Alan Shearer are also on the list at £390,000.
