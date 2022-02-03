Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt
TV

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty accused of ‘being mean’ to Charlie Stayt

'It's uncomfortable viewing at times'

By Rebecca Calderwood

Naga Munchetty came under fire on BBC Breakfast earlier today (February 3), as she appeared on the sofa alongside Charlie Stayt.

The pair usually host together on the BBC One programme every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

During today’s show, some viewers took issue with Naga‘s behaviour towards her co-star.

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt
Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt appeared on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

The presenting duo went on to discuss a range of topics on the programme.

At one point, Naga sat down for a grilling with the chief executive of Energy UK.

Meanwhile, the pair later went on to interview British actor Tom Bradley.

Naga Munchetty slammed by BBC Breakfast viewers

Despite the jam-packed show, some viewers couldn’t help but comment on Naga.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “@BBCBreakfast Why is Naga so mean to Charlie? It’s uncomfortable viewing at times.”

A second agreed: “I came here to say this but knew it would have already been said.”

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast viewers took issue with Naga’s behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker disgusts fans with gross eating habit

Another tweeted: “Why @BBCBreakfast does @TVNaga01 insist on belittling Charlie Stayt? Always trying to be funny, she’s only making a fool of herself.”

A fourth wrote: “The programme is getting more childish everyday!”

However, others took issue with both presenters.

It’s uncomfortable viewing at times

They tweeted: “Charlie & Naga’s passive aggressive humour towards each other.”

A second wrote: “@BBCBreakfast I can always feel the icy frostiness between @TVNaga01 and Charlie. It’s cringe.”

But it certainly wasn’t all bad!

Many viewers of the BBC One programme took to social media to praise Naga.

“Loving @TVNaga01 this morning. Soo refreshing,” one shared.

Read more: BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty fires back after being branded ‘arrogant’

A second posted: “Naga you’re absolutely stunning… so beautiful.”

Another gushed over the presenter, saying: “@TVNaga01 you look fab today Naga – I love your blouse.”

ED! has approached BBC Breakfast for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Viewers of The Teacher all said the same thing after episode 3
The Teacher viewers are all saying the same thing after THAT stunning twist in episode 3
Gok Wan This Morning
This Morning star Gok Wan’s heartbreaking marriage admission ahead of split from Holby City star
Giovanni Pernice on the Strictly tour
Giovanni Pernice enjoys ‘date’ with Strictly co-star as they share ‘hot’ news
loose women itv
Loose Women deaths: A tribute to the stars of the ITV show we’ve loved and lost
Paul O'Grady on For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O’Grady fans ‘heartbroken’ over ‘cruel’ treatment of dog on For The Love Of Dogs
Chas Marlon Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve worked out who will buy the Woolpack