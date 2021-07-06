BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was left red-faced after suffering an awkward blunder on Tuesday morning.

The popular broadcaster made a questionable blunder by not knowing the difference between his meats.

Dan, 44, was presenting a segment on tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain when he couldn’t tell the difference between Parma and Serrano ham.

Dan Walker mixed up his meats (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He was hosting alongside co-star Louise Minchin with Spanish Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez guest appearing when the mix-up occurred.

BBC Breakfast enlisted the help of a “psychic sausage dog” to predict the final score for this evening’s football showdown.

The pooch was offered two plates of food – one for each country.

Italy was represented by a serving of Lasagne, while Spain’s offering was supposedly Serrano Ham.

The psychic sausage dog (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker suffers meaty mishap on BBC Breakfast

Speaking to Gorka – who is engaged to actress Gemma Atkinson – Dan said: “I don’t know if you’ve seen this, but there’s a sausage dog called R2-D2 that was asked to choose between Italy and Spain. It went for lasagne, Gorka, over the Parma ham. So the dog says it’s Italy to win. Do you pay attention to that sort of garbage Gorka?”

The dancer retorted: “Well if it was Parma ham and lasagne I would also go for the lasagne. Because Parma’s not Spanish.”

Louise joined the debate stating: “You know what Gorka, as soon as they said that, I realised, of course, Parma ham – they should have offered him something different, shouldn’t they?”

Gorka Marquez was not impressed with the ham mix up on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Gorka added: “Parma ham is the cheaper Italian ham, sorry.”

Louise continued: “The insults have started already!”

But Dan then branded himself an “idiot” as a Twitter user pointed out his mistake.

They wrote: “Hold on isn’t Parma ham and lasagna both Italian.”

Dan Walker and BBC Breakfast co-host Louise Minchin (Credit: BBC)

Dan replied: “You are correct… it was Spanish ham. I am an idiot.”

The viewer added: “Don’t confuse me Dan I haven’t had my coffee yet, it did make me laugh though.”

