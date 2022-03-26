BBC Breakfast went off air (Credit: BBC)
TV

BBC Breakfast issues update after show goes off-air following fire alarm

BBC viewers raced to social media to complain

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

BBC Breakfast viewers were left shocked when the show was forced off-air this morning (March 26).

Viewers were sitting watching at home when the studio began to echo with the sound of a fire alarm.

Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur was being interviewed by Roger Johnson and Rachel Burden at the time.

BBC Breakfast viewers could hear the alarm being sounded, and the presenters couldn’t hide the shocked looks on their faces.

After some initial confusion, Roger and Rachel apologised to viewers. The show then went off the air and the orange BBC Breakfast screen was shown in its place.

bbc breakfast
BBC Breakfast viewers were left stunned when the fire alarm went off (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast viewers baffled over fire alarm reaction

Many viewers didn’t seem to mind the interruption. However, some were baffled by the speed of the evacuation.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain, with one saying: “BBC Breakfast showing a fond disregard for fire evacuation procedures there”.

“How NOT to react to a fire alarm on #BBCBreakfast this morning…,” tweeted a second.

A third said: “The emergency plan to evacuate BBC breakfast show didn’t really go to plan, was there even a plan? It maybe needs reviewing!”

“BBC Breakfast presenters acting like every school kid, ‘do we really have to leave?’ Yes, generally a fire alarm means you need to leave, quickly #BBCBreakfast,” joked a fourth viewer.

While a fifth confused fan tweeted: “Unbelievable! Do they not know what to do if an alarm sounds telling you to evacuate #bbcbreakfast?”.

bbc breakfast
However, some fans complained about the handling of the evacuation (Credit: BBC)

“Instead of getting the hell out of there. He’s sat on the sofa continually apologising. Evacuate fool. #bbcbreakfast,” added a sixth concerned viewer.

Elsewhere, another added: “Guys if you have a fire alarm going off and there is no planned test, it’s probably a really wise thing to down tools and get out of the building. If your workplace doesn’t go through fire safety on your induction, do have words. #bbcbreakfast.” 

Meanwhile, the show’s official Twitter account confirmed everyone was “safe” and back in the building.

It also thanked fans for showing their concern.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
Chris Kamara on GMB talking about his illness
Chris Kamara urged to ‘keep fighting’ as he issues ‘difficult’ update on illness
Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern smiles at camera
Saturday Night Takeaway announces Stephen Mulhern news after absence
Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith with baby on Loose Women
Toby Alexander-Smith and Amy Walsh bring baby daughter on Loose Women
KEL ALLEN QUITS CORONATION STREET
Coronation Street star Kel Allen QUITS – and has already filmed her final scenes
katie price instagram
Katie Price seen without her engagement ring after Carl Woods ‘deletes snaps’