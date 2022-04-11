BBC Breakfast viewers all had the same thing to say as Dan Walker was replaced today (Monday, April 11).

Jon Kay was on the sofa in Dan’s place today – and it looks like viewers want him there full-time!

Morning from us ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩. We have the latest on the French presidential elections plus Sam Whaley Cohen, ⁦@miketindall13⁩ and Kevin Sinfield with an exclusive announcement. pic.twitter.com/OAWvliEVeB — Sally Nugent (@sallynugent) April 11, 2022

Dan Walker replaced on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Sally Nugent fronting the show with a different co-host from usual.

Dan, who usually hosts the show alongside Sally, was absent today.

This meant that 52-year-old Jon Kay was brought in to fill the breach.

With Dan having announced recently that he is set to leave Breakfast soon, speculation has been rife over who is going to replace him as one of the main presenters on the show.

Judging by what viewers on Twitter are saying, it looks like the BBC won’t have to look far for a new fan favourite!

Jon filled in for Dan today (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of BBC Breakfast viewers took to Twitter this morning to let their feelings about Jon be known.

Many called for the 52-year-old to become a host full-time when Dan eventually leaves.

“@jonkay01 for Dan’s replacement,” one viewer said.

“Hey @johkay01 lovely to see you on the Breakfast sofa today, hope it’s soon to be permanent,” another tweeted.

“Jon for Dan’s replacement please. Great job,” a third said.

“Looking good both of you – @jonkay01 is a great partner in crime on the sofa!” another tweeted Sally this morning.

After six years on the sofa, Dan is leaving Breakfast soon (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

Dan took to Twitter earlier today to hit back at speculation about his exit from BBC Breakfast.

The 45-year-old posted two tweets setting the story straight for his 753.6k followers to see.

“It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim,” he wrote.

“In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the chance to make some exciting TV.”

“The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave,” he continued.

“They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.”

Plenty of Dan’s followers headed to the replies to show their support. “Can’t see the issue Dan, you get offered an exciting opportunity, you take it. End of story. Go well in every new venture you get to experience,” one said.

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer