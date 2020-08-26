Dan Walker slammed Gavin Williamson on BBC Breakfast today and accused him of intentionally avoiding answering questions.

The Education Secretary was on the BBC daytime TV show earlier (Wednesday, August 26) to chat about children going back to schools, and whether or not they should be wearing masks.

Dan, who was on today with co-host Naga Munchetty, also grilled the Conservative minister on the recent A-Level results fiasco.

Thousands of students saw their results downgraded as their grades calculated using a controversial modelling system.

Dan Walker accused Gavin Williamson of dragging out his answers (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC Breakfast’s Ban Walker say to Gavin Williamson?

On BBC Breakfast, Dan had to speak over the Education Secretary in an attempt to cut him off.

He accused the MP of deliberately stretching out his answers to avoid questions.

“Mr Williamson you’ve made that point!” he said. “You’ve made that point a number of times. Mr Williamson, I’m going to ask you not to keep talking about world class education.

“You’ve mentioned that now, I’m going to ask you some questions and hopefully we’ll get some answers, okay? Because Labour…”

But the Education Secretary argued: “You can’t help… you wouldn’t expect me not to be enthusiastic about delivering education and welcoming children back to schools.”

Dan replied: “I understand that but it feels like you’re talking down the time so I don’t get to ask you the questions!”

Some viewers branded the interview ‘disgusting’ (Credit: BBC)

How did BBC Breakfast viewers react?

Viewers at home felt frustrated watching, with some on Twitter branding Williamson’s interview style “disgusting”.

One said: “Their PR people train them to do this specifically.”

They need calling out every time.

Another replied: “It’s disgusting.”

A third fumed that the Prime Minister should ‘sack’ the Education Secretary. They added: “He’s not fit for purpose.”

Someone else said it was “about time” Dan called out government ministers, adding: “Johnson’s incompetent ministers are only there to spout propaganda. They need calling out every time.”

A fifth tweeted: “Good [to see] and all interviewers should do it until the politicians stop. It is SO irritating.”

Another thought Dan had taken a leaf from the book of his GMB rival, Piers Morgan, who is known for going in hard against ministers.

“Finally @mrdanwalker realises why @piersmorgan interrupts these clowns,” they wrote, adding: “If he’s not careful they might start to boycott him too. This government and its cheerleaders hate honesty and accountability.”

"There's no intention of extending it beyond that"

