BBC Breakfast bosses have reportedly already found a replacement for Dan Walker – if bookies are anything to go by!

The former Strictly star is preparing to leave the BBC One programme for a move to Channel 5.

But who is the lucky person set to replace Dan on the red sofa?

Dan Walker is set to leave BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast to replace Dan Walker with Jon Kay?

According to Daily Star, Jon Kay will likely step in to replace Dan following his departure.

The publication spoke to Alex Apati of Ladbrokes, who said: “It’s looking increasingly likely that BBC chiefs have found Dan Walker’s replacement, and he’s no stranger to the Breakfast family, with Jon Kay pulling away from the chasing pack.

He’s no stranger to the Breakfast family.

“Gethin Jones was favourite to get the gig once upon a time but has seen his odds drift over the last few days, and it now looks as though it’s Kay’s role if he wants it.”

Jon is a regular face on the famous red sofa, having hosted alongside Naga Munchetty and Sally Nugent.

He currently has odds of 1/2 to replace Dan.

BBC provided ‘no comment’ when approached by ED!.

Jon is a favourite to replace Dan on the sofa (Credit: BBC)

Dan confirms his BBC exit

Meanwhile, Dan previously confirmed his departure from BBC Breakfast in April.

He spoke about the decision alongside co-host Sally Nugent shortly after breaking the news with fans.

At the time, he said: “I love the team at BBC Breakfast.

“The six years I’ve had on this sofa have been the best six years of my career by some distance. But I think sometimes opportunities come by and you have to grab them, don’t you?

“I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job that I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everybody that works on the show, it’s a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5. And also, go and make some other programmes outside of here.”

In a video shared on Channel 5’s Twitter, Dan also said the move was “hopefully not goodbye” to the BBC.

“Hopefully it’s [the move] not goodbye to the BBC. I’ve had the privilege of working with some incredible people on iconic programmes,” the star added.

