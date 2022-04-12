BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker could be replaced by a show colleague, according to some viewers.

Pondering who might take over on the red sofa, fans have questioned whether a female presenter should fill his slot.

Stars such as Matt Baker and Jon Kay are tipped to be contenders. But some dedicated viewers hope for a “shake up”.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is off to Channel 5 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who will replace BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker?

The identity of who will replace Dan on BBC Breakfast has yet to be announced.

Press speculation has linked Gethin Jones, Matt Baker, AJ Odudu, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Jermaine Jenas and Vernon Kay to the role.

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5 – who’s in the cast and where was it filmed?

BBC Breakfast regular Jon Kay’s name has also been put in the frame for the job on Twitter.

However, other social media users hope Dan’s departure could be the catalyst for further change for the BBC One morning show.

Dan Walker is heading to Channel 5 – but who will replace him on BBC Breakfast? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Opportunity for a shake up!’

One tweeter opened up the discussion as they considered the series’ future direction.

Read more: MAFSA – Olivia loses her job over naked photo scandal

They wrote: “Thinking about Dan Walker leaving @BBCBreakfast. Opportunity for a shake up!

“Like, have a woman sit on the left side of the screen?”

Rachel Burden’s name was brought up, but another intriguing idea cropped up after someone suggested weather presenter Ben Rich could transition to the red sofa.

So do you fancy seeing Carol Kirkwood on the red sofa? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Kirkwood to take over?

Merging the two takes, someone continued: “Not sure we’ve had a weather presenter take the sofa?

“This opens up bringing the mighty Carol Kirkwood in.”

This opens up bringing the mighty Carol Kirkwood in.

The 59-year-old telly fave has been part of BBC Breakfast since 1997.

Could now be the time for her to switch roles on the show, whether ‘sitting on the left side’ or as an all-female hosting duo?

Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast departure

Yesterday (Monday April 11), Dan appeared to dismiss speculation about his move in a Twitter statement.

He wrote: “It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up ‘moles’ and so-called ‘sources’ claim.”

Dan explained a “bloke with a really good job” was “offered a really good job somewhere else”. He said it will be an “amazing new challenge.”

He added: “The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So who do you think should take over from Dan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.