Carol Kirkwood presenting the weather on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast: Carol Kirkwood fans convinced they’ve spotted ‘sign’ she’s got married

She got engaged back in May

By Gabrielle Rockson

Eagle-eyed BBC Breakfast fans think Carol Kirkwood has secretly gotten married to her fiancé Steve.

The weather presenter, 60, was presenting on BBC Breakfast earlier today (December 23) when fans claimed to have noticed a different ring on her finger.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers wondered if she had tied the knot with her partner in secret.

Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast
Fans believed they’ve noticed a different ring on Carol’s finger (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast fans convinced Carol Kirkwood is married

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their theory.

One person wrote: “Morning Carol, have you got married in secret ?? I noticed another ring on your finger this morning, have a great Christmas xx.”

A second said: “Am I seeing things or has Carol Kirkwood switched rings on #BBCBreakfast?”

“I think I see it, it looks more sparkly/bigger than her engagement ring if I’m correct? Either way, congrats Carol,” another added.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Carol announced her engagement on BBC Breakfast

The weather presenter announced her engagement back in May.

Speaking live on air, she said: “We got engaged when we were on holiday so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled. We went out for a picnic, I had no idea.

“The weather was glorious. We were sitting, chatting, my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason that I didn’t know, he was fumbling in his pocket and out came a ring.

“I thought he was joking actually, I didn’t believe him to start with but it was lovely – it was quite romantic.”

Carol and her partner have been very private about their relationship.

Speaking to Prima Magazine last year, she said: “He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic – it’s 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work.

“That, to me, is worth a million red roses.”

Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast
The presenter announced her engagement on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Carol’s divorce

The presenter was married to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood from 1990 to 2008.

She told Radio Times: “I’m braver now. I’ve flown with the Red Arrows, jumped out of planes with the Red Devils.

“When I was younger I would never have done that because I’d have thought, too dangerous! Now I think, ‘oh, you’ve got to live your life! I found myself when I got divorced. I started to do things and to think, I’m not going to say no, I’m going to say yes!”

However, Carol still says ‘no’ to late nights and alcohol on weekdays. She said: “It’s lights out by half past [nine]. I used to work five days a week on Breakfast. I cut it back to four days but I’m still always sleep-deficient. It’s like having permanent jetlag.”

She added: “I know it would have gone through my system by the morning, but if I stumbled on air, I would think, I shouldn’t have had that glass of wine last night. I won’t allow myself that, because I do take my job seriously.”

