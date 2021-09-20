BBC Breakfast viewers were in hysterics on Monday morning thanks to Carol Kirkwood and a dog.

The weather presenter, 59, was giving the latest forecast from the Chelsea Flower Show.

She was holding onto a dog named Flash, who she told viewers was “very well behaved”.

However, she ended up regretting that when just seconds later he yanked on his lead and caused Carol to come tumbling to the ground.

Carol Kirkwood fell flat on her face on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast

The moment was captured live on BBC Breakfast, with presenter Dan Walker saying: “We’ve got a Kirkwood down!”

“Someone save Carol!” the presenter added while laughing. “Are you alright Carol?”

Thankfully, Carol was fine, and she couldn’t help but laugh at the mishap.

“Yes, yes, she’s a very strong girl is Flash. She’s run back to her trainer, Mel, who is on the other side of the camera.”

“Don’t you love live television?” she added.

What did viewers say?

BBC viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at the incident.

“Carol even manages to look graceful when falling down. Incredible,” said one.

Meanwhile, another added: “Never work with children or animals. Nice one Carol and made me chuckle on a Monday morning.”

A third tweeted: “What a perfect TV moment! @carolkirkwood and Flash the dog. Thank you for the smiles, Carol.”

Carol's back on #BBCBreakfast

They had Plan B ready, just in case… pic.twitter.com/U6P68i6KIq — TheCarolKirkwoodFanClub (@CarolKfanclub) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, viewers were also in hysterics last month (August), when presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty introduced a segment about horse fly bites and how to avoid them.

The show then cut to some stables, where a reporter revealed the awkward name for one of their horses.

“This is Vag, you’ll hear from her soon,” said Jane McCubbin.

Carol’s co-stars cackled over the incident (Credit: BBC)

Viewers raced to social media at the time to share their complete disbelief over the horse’s name.

“A horse named Vag?! Stop trolling me #BBCBreakfast,” exclaimed one viewer.

A second said: “Why is that horse called Vag and why is its name being repeated over and over [cry-laugh emoji] #BBCBreakfast.”

“Vag is a bit of an unfortunate nickname!” laughed a third.

