BBC confirms details of Bill Turnbull tribute as Susanna Reid and Louise Minchin set to appear

This Friday’s BBC Breakfast show will honour former presenter Bill Turnbull following his death yesterday (August 31).

Bill presented the show for a total of 15 years, from 2001 to 2016.

Bill’s passing was announced today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

BBC to pay tribute to Bill Turnbull

The special tribute show will look back at his time on the morning show and will talk to his former co-presenters, Susanna Reid and Louise Minchin.

The BBC released a statement today regarding the special tribute show on Friday.

The statement read: “BBC Breakfast will be celebrating the life of loves of former presenter Bill Turnbull in a special programme on Friday morning.

“We’ll look back at his 15 years hosting the show and speak to his former co-presenters Louise Minchin, Sian Williams and Susanna Reid.”

Bill appeared on the show regularly alongside Susanna Reid and Louise Minchin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

BBC Breakfast tribute

In addition, they said: “We’ll look at how he raised awareness about prostate cancer and shared his love of bee-keeping.

“Sports presenter Mike Bushell will be at Wycombe – the club Bill loyally supported – and we’ll remember his lighter side from Strictly to the many times he discussed the weather with Carol Kirkwood.”

Meanwhile, the Editor of BBC Breakfast, Richard Frediani, also confirmed the tribute show on his Twitter.

Read more: OPINION: As Bill Turnbull’s cancer death is widely reported, it’s time to stop calling it a battle

Fans of BBC Breakfast shared their thoughts as one said: “Lovely man.”

In addition, another wrote: “Bill was a most splendid person on and off screen. He always had a cheery word of welcome.”

What do you think of this story? Head on over to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.