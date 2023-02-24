BBC delivers huge Bradley Walsh news following ITV blow

The BBC has announced huge news for Bradley Walsh, who recently found his ITV drama series The Larkins “quietly axed” by the channel.

Now it’s been has confirmed that Blankety Blank will return for a third series alongside other prime-time shows.

The news will surely be a boost for Bradley, as fans prepare for the return of the hit gameshow.

Bradley Walsh joins a huge BBC line-up

The BBC has confirmed that three Saturday night family favourites – Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link – will all be returning.

Bradley will return for 10 more episodes of Blankety Blank, with a whole new host of celebrity faces alongside new contestants.

Stars such as Lorraine Kelly, Judi Love, Rev. Richard Coles and Alison Hammond have appeared on the show before.

The BBC said: “Blankety Blank, will once again be hosted by the incomparable Bradley Walsh.

“Viewers can prepare to meet some new celebrity faces, and as always expect a lot of laughs for the whole family.”

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and The Weakest Link are also confirmed to return in 2023.

The BBC confirmed that return dates for all three series will be announced in due course.

Why was The Larkins axed?

Reports claimed that ITV “quietly axed” The Larkins after two series earlier this year.

Low ratings for the second series and the “controversial departure” of Sabrina Bartlett reportedly contributed to the axing of the show.

Bradley said the ratings for the show “went well” but said he didn’t have time to shoot The Larkins.

He said: “It’s a 14-week shoot and I haven’t got time to do that this year.

“I actually don’t have 14 weeks so it’s down to me, not anything else, that we may not be able to return.”

Well, Bradley Walsh fans can now look forward to seeing him return to Blankety Blank!

Blankety Blank will return in 2023.

