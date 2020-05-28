BBC bias fury as Emily Maitlis says 'Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules'

Viewers accused the BBC of bias after presenter Emily Maitlis stated on Newsnight that 'Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules'.

Referring to the fact that Mr Cummings took a 260-mile round trip from London to County Durham with his family, Emily said the top government aide was in the wrong.

The BBC has been accused of bias following Emily Maitlis' comments about Dominic Cummings on Newsnight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her comments have sparked a row accusing the BBC of bias and impartiality.

What did Emily say?

"Dominic Cummings broke the rules, the country can see that, and it's shocked the government cannot," Emily said on Newsnight.

"He should understand that public mood now. One of fury, contempt and anguish.

Dominc Cummings' decision to travel 260 miles to see family has sparked outrage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them."

Tories answer back

Top Tory Iain Duncan Smith told The Sun: "It’s quite wrong of an interviewer to express their own views using a platform they have been fortunate to get.

"The charter is very clear that the BBC is not to express its own personal opinions."

Tory MP Michael Fabricant added: "The BBC is supposed to present news in an unbiased way without a personal commentary.

"Newsnight is meant to do just that: present news and interviews. Not the personal views of its presenters.

"The BBC seems to be losing all its values as a national public broadcaster."

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the BBC for bias after watching Newsnight.

What did viewers say?

One said: "BBC's presenter #EmilyMaitlis should be ashamed of herself, for her rant in the Dominic Cummings row. It shows that there is indeed an unparalleled #BBCBIAS being openly displayed by the national broadcaster who should remain impartial at all times."

Another had strong views against Emily saying: "Cesspit BBC witch Emily Maitlis, explained just why the BBC should be sold off, Newsnight special about Dominic Cummings, as normal bias account of situation, BBC not fit for purpose, Taxpayer should not be paying for political bias rubbish, Sell BBC off!"

"Have complained to the BBC regarding this programme & it's blatant defamation of Dominic Cummings & their bias towards Labour & that I want a refund of my BBC licence fee asap," someone else ranted.

Another outraged viewer said: "@BBC I wish to complain about the unfair, incorrect and deceitful bias shown by Emily Maitlis on Newsnight when referring to Dominic Cummings. Awful."

As a consequence of the debacle, the BBC chose to replace Emily on Wednesday night's programme.

Piers Morgan support for Emily Maitlis

This news was met with incredulity by Piers Morgan, who supported Emily's delivery on the episode in question.

