The second series of BBC show Baptiste saw everyone’s favourite missing person’s investigator return for a new story.

Starring Tchéky Karyo, it showed him get involved in a new case in Hungary.

But viewers were all saying the same thing after the first instalment – don’t trust one of the supporting characters because the actor has got previous when it comes to playing bent coppers.

Julien Baptiste got involved in another high-profile missing person’s case (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the first episode of BBC Baptiste series 2?

Julien Baptiste – still reeling after the death of his daughter and the breakdown of his marriage – decided to dive head-first into a new case.

In Hungary, British diplomat Emma Chambers (Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw) woke up one morning during a break in the forest to find her husband and two teenage sons missing.

As Baptiste became involved, the pair found the body of her husband. He had been shot.

However, her two sons were still missing.

And, as the timeline shifted forwards to the present day, Emma presented Baptiste – now a broken man because of the case he couldn’t solve 14 months earlier – with a surprise.

She had captured the prime suspect and put him in a cage in the back of her car!

Ace Bhatti appeared in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about the first episode?

As the investigation unfolded viewers took to Twitter to give their reactions.

And although the case enthralled them, they all said the same thing about the episode.

In Baptiste, Emma Chambers’ close aide was played by Ace Bhatti.

Ace is a familiar face to crime drama fans – he appears in Line Of Duty as the slightly dodgy PCC Rohan Sindwhani.

And because of Sindwhani’s link to bent coppers, they warned Baptiste to watch out for him.

What did viewers say about Nadeem?

