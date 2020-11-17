The BBC was forced to “apologise” after Bradley Walsh dropped some f-bombs during the filming of Blankety Blank.

The Chase host Bradley, 60, has stepped in to host a new version of the legendary gameshow.

But it seems his fruity language during filming didn’t suit everyone.

Bradley turned the air blue according to reports (Credit: ITV Hub)

What did Bradley Walsh say on Blankety Blank?

The Sun reports that Bradley “repeatedly” exclaimed “[bleep] hell” after forgetting his lines.

He also made a joke about past presenters, saying: “We can’t get anyone back. The other presenters are all [bleep] dead.”

The classic gameshow – a hit during the 1970s and ’80s – previously starred the late Sir Terry Wogan, Larry Grayson and Les Dawson as hosts.

According to the newspaper, warm-up man Stuart Holdham apologised to the virtual audience “on behalf of the BBC” after Bradley’s outbursts.

Sir Terry was one of the previous hosts on the gameshow (Credit: Youtube/BBC)

Classic gameshow Blankety Blank making a comeback

Blankety Blank was a staple on BBC One and a much-loved gameshow.

In it, two players have to guess the blanked-out words in a phrase or sentence.

A host of celebs on the panel come up with their own ideas on how to fill the blanks and have to match the contestant’s answer.

One of the players in this new Christmas special was named Blower, which Bradley reportedly said was “good for sex education”.

ED! has gone to Bradley’s reps for comment.

Bradley teased the new chaser on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What’s been happening on The Chase?

Back on The Chase, Brad and chaser Jenny Ryan teased the appearance of new face on the show, Darragh Ennis.

On last night’s episode (Monday November 16), a silhouette of the new chaser appeared on screen for a second time.

Bradley said: “Maybe we’re playing our new mystery chaser!? Oooooooh.”

But the tease didn’t go down well with viewers, who are desperate to see him in action.

One said on Twitter: “New chaser unveiling dragging on longer than a DFS sale #TheChase.”

