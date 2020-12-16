BBC medical drama Casualty will make a return to screens soon after an extended break.

Casualty went off-air back in August. The show suspended filming earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However it looks like the show will be returning to screens very soon.

On Casualty’s official Twitter account, a new trailer was shared.

Alongside the clip, the tweet read: “Coming up on Casualty. #CasualtyReturns Saturday 2nd January 2021.”

Coming up on Casualty.#CasualtyReturns Saturday 2nd January 2021. pic.twitter.com/ySUnScKySg — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) December 16, 2020

Casualty return: What’s going to happen when the show comes back?

When the show returns in the new year, like Holby City, there will be a special episode focusing on coronavirus through the lens of the emergency department staff.

In the trailer, Connie Beauchamp can be heard saying ‘how could I let this happen?’

What’s happened in the emergency department? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jacob can be heard reading something out to the team He says: “I know these past few months have been tough, so I want to thank you, for everything that you’ve done.

“It may be that some of you blame yourself in some way. That you feel responsible. But please don’t. You tried. That’s all anyone can do.”

Has something bad happened in the ED during the height of the pandemic?

Faith confronts Lev?

Before the show went off air Dylan and Faith began to grow closer. But Dylan saw paramedic Lev kissing another man.

Dylan was aware that telling Faith could destroy their friendship and her marriage to Lev.

Faith was upset with Lev in the trailer (Credit: BBC)

The trailer shows Faith upset with her husband saying: “Is there something in what he said?”

Is she confronting Lev about him secretly seeing another man?

In the trailer, it looks like Faith and Dylan will grow closer and Dylan even offers to take her for dinner.

Later in the trailer, Lev is seen punching Dylan. But why?

Ethan finds out about Finesha’s baby

Ethan was under the impression Finesha had a termination.

In the trailer, he tells her what he really thinks of her hiding the fact she’s pregnant.

Ethan finds out about Fenisha’s baby (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know that Ethan has the Huntington’s gene. But when he discovers that Fenisha is still pregnant, he’ll have the horrific job of telling her that their baby may have the same degenerative disease that he has.

A new paramedic

New paramedic Leon will also be joining the emergency department.

He is seen putting his foot in it with Jan in the trailer when he accuses her of being a cleaner on the day before he starts.

He is also seen getting pretty friendly with Grace.

The new character will be played by Wolfblood and House of Anubis star Bobby Lockwood.

Casualty returns Saturday, January 2 at 7.35pm on BBC One.

