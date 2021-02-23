Bates Motel is airing on BBC But when did this horror series first come out?

So is it based on the original Psycho movie?

Who plays Norman Bates? Get the answers to these questions and more below…

Is Bates Motel a prequel to Psycho?

Yes. This television series is a prequel to the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock movie Psycho.

In fact, this hit horror movie was based on the novel by Robert Bloch.

However, this telly adaption has a unique twist, as it is set in modern times.

And is set in a fictional town in Oregon as opposed to a fictional one in California.

Bates Motel received rave reviews (Credit: BBC/A&E)

The series imagines the life of Norman and Norma Bates in the lead up to the film.

The show starts off with Norma’s husband dying, and her and her Norman leave Arizona for a new life in Oregon.

Here they purchase the Seafairer motel and as they adjust to their new lives – Norman’s mental illness gradually becomes more prevalent.

Although Norma tries to shield and protect him, this often has disturbing results.

Where was Bates Motel filmed?

Despite being set in the fictional town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, Bates Hotel was actually filmed across various locations in British Columbia, Canada.

Who stars as Norman Bates?

Freddie Highmore, now 29, plays Norman Bates in this psychological horror series.

In fact, Freddie is an English actor who started appearing in films and television as a child.

Past film roles include appearances in Finding Neverland, August Rush and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

Since 2017 he’s played Dr Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor.

Freddie is an English actor (Credit: BBC/A&E)

Speaking to Collider back in 2013, he said that audiences might find themselves rooting for the serial killer he portrays.

Freddie said: “Norman won’t just do something for the hell of it. It’s not the case that you’ll be seeing deaths every episode and people just being killed.

“It’s a more long-term vision of seeing him develop. You get to know characters, and then they might have to be let go.”

Who plays Norman’s mother Norma Bates?

Norma Bates is played by Vera Farmiga, now 47.

This American actress has appeared in many major blockbuster movies.

These include the likes of The Manchurian Candidate, The Departed, Safe House and The Conjuring movies.

Meanwhile Vera told The Cut in 2017 that she was immediately drawn to the character of Norma after reading the initial script.

Vera is a mainstream Hollywood actress (Credit: BBC/A&E)

She said: “It was so apparent that as female characterisations go, this was a head-turner – everything I wanted to see and to explore. Norma was error-prone, she was fallible, but I found her so adorable.

“In three pages, I could see her assertiveness, her strength, her bravery, her sass, but most of all, for me, that indomitable will to persevere.”

Who else stars in the show?

Additional stars include Lost actor Nestor Carbonell as a local sheriff and Under The Dome’s Mike Vogel as deputy sheriff.

While Texas Rising and SEAL Team star, Max Thieriot, stars as Norman’s older brother, Dylan Bates.

Is Brooklyn Beckham’s girlfriend in it?

Nicola Peltz, who is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham, played Bradley Martin in series one to three of Bates Motel.

Nicola as Bradley Martin (Credit: BBC/A&E)

How many series are there?

There are five series of Bates Motel. The first series premiered on the American channel A&E in March 2013.

Whereas the final episode aired in April 2017.

All five series are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

