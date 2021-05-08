Barney Walsh has delighted fans as he teased an upcoming TV appearance.

Barney, the son of The Chase host Bradley Walsh, has become well-known to viewers recently.

His show with his dad, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, has become a massive hit with viewers.

And now, following his rise to success, Barney has bagged himself an appearance on the new series of ITV2’s Celebability.

The show is hosted by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

What did Barney Walsh say about his upcoming TV appearance?

Barney took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal what he’s been up to and tease his appearance to his followers.

The TV star shared a picture of himself alongside his co-stars in the studio.

“Had a great time last night filming Celebability with this lovely bunch,” he wrote.

The wackiest and funniest show going… Can’t wait to show you guys what we were up to!!!

What did Barney’s fans say about the news?

Fans also rushed to share their excitement.

“It won’t be long before you overtake your father – although he’s amazing,” said one.

Another replied: “I can’t wait for this!!”

While another added: “Looking fire!! Can’t wait to see it!”

Barney Walsh ‘robbed’ on TV show

Back in March, Barney appeared on ITV series All Star Musicals.

During the show, the talented star performed a song from musical Half a Sixpence.

Despite going down well with viewers, Barney lost out to Judge Rinder.

On Twitter, some viewers claimed Barney had, unfortunately, received the hardest song to sing. Others said he had been “robbed”.

One said: “They gave Barney the hardest song to sing and a ridiculous dance routine, he nailed it and they still marked him down! Hmm… #allstarmusicals.”

